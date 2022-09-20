Nier: Automata for Nintendo Switch Has Exclusive DLC

Square Enix has revealed new and exclusive content for NieR: Automata on the Nintendo Switch in this year’s TGS.

DLC pack 6C2P4A118680823 will be free for all Nintendo Switch owners, but will not be available on any other platform. This pack comes with special fox masks and traditional Japanese costumes for 2B, 9S, and A2. Aside from that, 2B gets a 2P outfit, 9S gets a 9P outfit, and A2 gets a YoRHa Uniform Prototype. There will also be skins in the pods that will give them the likenesses of Mama and Carrier from NieR Reincarnation.

NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition will also come with all the previous DLC bundled in, so this Nintendo Switch version may not have the most impressive graphics or the best performance, but in terms of content, it may be the definitive version of the game.

Still, it is a shame that this version of the game won’t come with Nintendo-specific content, as would be befitting for the Nintendo community. In recent years, Nintendo has given the OK for Nintendo special costumes for playable characters in the Bayonetta, Tekken, and Minecraft games on their platforms.

Prior to that, they went even further, approving cameos of their own characters in other companies’ video games. Bowser appears in the SNES version of SimCity. Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach are playable characters in EA’s SSX on Tour and NBA Street V3, specifically on the GameCube. Link is of course the exclusive playable character on Soul Calibur 2, also on the GameCube.

And most recently, Nintendo has directly collaborated with Ubisoft itself, for the turn-based strategy Mario + Rabbids franchise. While some people would argue that content like this would break with the tone and aesthetic of the NieR franchise, it would not have to be the case. For Metal Gear: The Twin Snakes, again on the GameCube, Mario’s and Luigi’s cameos amount to them appearing as stuffed toys. Square and PlatinumGames could drop details as inconsequential to gameplay or aesthetic as this, just as a nod for the Nintendo fans who love that stuff.

With all that said, NieR Automata is an incredible game as it is, and PlatinumGames’ promise of this seemingly impossible port being made at all is already its own selling point. While the new DLC does not add all that much to the game experience, it is a nice bonus to what is already a very value-laden package.

NieR: Automata: The End of YoRHa Edition will release on October 6, 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch. You can read our prior coverage of this special edition below.

