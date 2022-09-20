Become A Badass Murder Kitty In Gori: Cuddly Carnage

While it’s certainly been a great year for those who loved playing as a stray cat, there’s a feline of a wholly different nature to get to grips with in this new game. Gori: Cuddly Carnage has just been revealed by developers Angry Demon Studio and publisher Wired Productions and it certainly looks like this chaotic kitty will bring plenty of action to console and PC.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage was the winner of the Epic MegaGrant and was developed in Unreal Engine 5. Featuring the loveable but slash-happy feline protagonist Gori, the game will take players on a “skate-and-slash” adventure across a futuristic neon world. The world itself happens to be packed with weirdly extreme, heavily mutated toys. Which is nice.

Anyway, Gori will need to mash up these bad boys in order to make his way through the game’s challenging levels and rescue his cuddly crew from the cat-astrophic (sorry) world they’re trapped in. If slicing and dicing twisted unicorns and other creepy cuddly playthings is your vibe, then keep an eye out for Gori: Cuddly Carnage when it releases next year.

The game’s reveal announcement came alongside a new trailer for the fast-paced action title. Check it out right here to see what’s coming up in this killer kitty caper.

The third-person action game will feature some intense hoverboard-based combat and will combine hack-and-slash style mechanics with high-speed exploration. As can be seen in the reveal trailer, Gori: Cuddly Carnage looks like it could be a solid contender against Stray for the most intensely feline adventure game of recent years. This is a title that should appeal to those who enjoy their animal-based adventures when they’re packed full of high-octane destruction and brutal combat. Basically, if you’ve always wanted to experience a cyberpunk world with a foul-mouthed kitty whose appetite for chaos knows no bounds, then this is probably the game for you.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage will also be available for PC players to try out as part of a playable demo on Steam right now, as part of the platform’s Steam Bash Bash event. The team at Angry Demon Studio and Wired Productions have shared their excitement at the release of the game’s announcement trailer, and are keen to hear the feedback from those who take part in the Steam demo.

Those wanting to experience the carnage on other platforms will have to wait a little bit longer for its full release though. Gori: Cuddly Carnage will launch on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC at some point in 2023. However, a specific release window hasn’t yet been announced. We’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for further updates on Gori: Cuddly Carnage as it gears up for a full launch next year.

Source