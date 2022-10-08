Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Genesis, Part 2

Welcome to the snipers’ alley. Prodeus finishes the two-part level Genesis with a long run into enemy territory, where you must take a fortress, then deal with the deadliest enemy yet: the Reaper. Along the way, it introduces the chaos-powered Arc Rail, which is just the thing if you want to electrocute something from the next time zone over, and you do.

Here’s how to get all the well-hidden loot out of Genesis, Part 2.

How to Find All the Secrets & Ore on Genesis, Part 2

On low to medium difficulties, this is likely to be the first stage that gives you any serious resistance. A stage like this that continually spawns Fiends, Bloaters, and Lungers on the other side of a big map can strip a lot of health off of you unless you stay on the move.

(Prodeus handles its difficulty in an interesting way. On Ultra Easy, enemies’ ranged attacks come out slowly and often look like they’re trying to miss on purpose; on Ultra Hard, they’re all trained snipers and often anticipate your movement. While there are a few other effects from higher difficulties, like enemy movement speed and durability, stages like this one turn into nightmares when everything in it can stick a fireball up your nose from 100 meters away.)

The “boss” of the stage, a single Reaper, can take some work to bring down. Try to keep obstacles between you and it, rather than simply circle-strafing away from its projectiles.

Secrets: 5

#1: At the start of the level, follow the river of lava below you until it forks, then hang a right U-turn and go back along the river.

When you reach the dam, you’ll find a hole in the wall nearby that leads to two rockets and an Ore Fragment.

#2: When you first reach the area designated as the Fortress, you’ll come to a building with a blue door, which contains a minigun zombie and the level’s Automap. Look up to find two destructible switches on either side of the door.

Destroy them both to trigger the appearance of a small island in the nearby lava pool. There are five armor shards on the island, as well as an Ore Fragment inside the overturned mining cart.

#3: After the Fortress, the next part of the stage is set in a big canyon with Bloaters and Fiends harassing you from a distance. Here, if you check along the lava river, you’ll find two health flasks on a narrow island beneath a bridge.

Stand on that island and look up to spot a hidden switch. Press it to open a grate in the wall nearby, which contains an Ore Fragment and two packs of rockets.

(This also means that you can go ahead and rocket-blast everything you see on your way through the area.)

#4: After you claim this level’s Rune, ride the lift up to the trainyard. If you turn around at this point, you’ll see several big pillars have risen in the room where you fought the Reaper.

If your back is to the trainyard, jump onto the pillar to your right, then turn right again and leap to the next pillar in line. From here, you can reach a hole in the wall that leads to a secret cache of energy ammo and an Ore Fragment.

#5: Before you leave the stage via the train, jump onto the last car’s roof. There’s a hidden stash in the blocked-off aisle behind it, which contains two packs of shotgun shells, an armored vest, and an Ore Fragment.

Ore Fragments: 6

#1: See Secret #1, above.

#2: See Secret #2, above.

#3: See Secret #3, above.

#4: Once you’ve dropped the force fields that block your exit from the ambush canyon, as discussed in Secret #3 above, you’ll run into a minigun zombie and its posse of Fiends on the other side of the bridge.

In that courtyard, you’ll likely spot the fourth Ore Fragment, locked behind a grate. To open it up, go up the nearby stairs to the balcony, cross to its far side, and hit the switch.

#5: See Secret #4, above.

#6: See Secret #5, above.

Claiming the sixth Rune in this stage will clear the way to the first locked stage, Chaos Generator. You can also opt to take on Excavator or the next Trial, where you’ll be tested on your mastery of the Shredder submachineguns.

Of those options, Excavator might be the best, as it’s the last stage where you don’t actually need the double-jump in order to collect all its secrets/Ore. You ought to have 13/14 Ore Fragments banked by the end of Genesis, Part 2 if you’ve been following these guides, so a successful run through Excavator will give you more than enough to buy the boots.