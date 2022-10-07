Here’s When Disney Dreamlight Valley Characters Go To Sleep

Disney Dreamlight Valley has slowly taken over the gamer world, especially for those who like fun, cozy games like Animal Crossing, Stardew Valley, or Sims. The game has only been out for about a month and many gamers have started streaming it and sharing their experiences with the game. This game takes after Animal Crossing in the area of being able to have villagers…but in this case, your villagers are actually your favorite Disney and Pixar characters.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can do many things daily like planting a range of crops like pumpkins which are perfect for this month. You can also customize clothing, which many players have been dropping tutorials for, showing other players how to recreate their designs on platforms like TikTok and YouTube. While playing, you can do quests for different Disney characters…or sometimes you might need to speak with them about something in-game in order to do a particular feature. The sad thing is, sometimes the characters go to bed…especially early. Many players have gone around on the internet making jokes about this and stressing about finding out the schedules of when what players go to sleep…and today we will be sharing a list to help you in your days of playing Disney Dreamlight Valley.

This list was found online and shared by a Google Sheet by a fan, so many thanks to them for getting this list together so we can now know when our Disney friends will be sleeping. Remember that these times aren’t any specific timezone, they are the timezone to which your console or PC is set to. Also note that a lot of the characters sleep in time periods of four hours and during those hours they are sleeping, you cannot go into their houses and talk with them. Some of the characters have really odd bedtimes so it is good to keep in mind when they are sleeping or awake.

Anna – goes to sleep at 5 AM (possibly 4), and wakes up at 7 AM

Ariel – most likely goes to sleep at 6 AM and wakes up at 9 AM

Donald – goes to sleep at 7 AM, and wakes up at 10 AM (possibly 11)

Elsa – goes to sleep at 3 AM (possibly 2), and wakes up at 6 AM

Eric – goes to sleep at 7 AM, and wakes up at 10 AM (possibly 11)

Goofy – goes to sleep at 5 AM, and wakes up at 9 AM

Kristof – goes to sleep at 10 PM, and wakes up at 1 AM

Maui – goes to sleep at 1 AM, and wakes up at 4 AM

Merlin – TBD, doesn’t seem to ever sleep

Mickey – goes to sleep at 10 PM (possibly 9), and wakes up at 1 AM

Minnie – goes to sleep at 7 AM, and wakes up at 10 AM (possibly 11)

Moana – goes to sleep at 10 PM (possibly 9), and wakes up at 1 AM

Mother Gothel – goes to sleep at 1 AM, and wakes up at 4 AM

Remy – goes to sleep at 6 PM, and wakes up at 10 PM

Scrooge – TBD, doesn’t seem to ever sleep

Ursula – goes to sleep at 6 PM, and wakes up at 10 PM

Wall-E – goes to sleep at 3 AM, and wakes up at 7 AM

Get Disney Dreamlight Valley today on your gaming console or PC.

