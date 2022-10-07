MultiVersus Drops Huge Teaser For Stripe and Reveals Moveset

MultiVersus has been making gamers happy since the alpha came out, and the beta expanded who could jump into the action. The title has wowed people with its focused 2v2 gameplay and how well the roster has filled out so far. However, the team has been making it clear that the roster would continue to grow as they reach deeper and deeper into the worlds of Warner Bros Discovery. We already know two characters confirmed for the game, one of which is Black Adam from DC Comics. However, it’s the other character that we wish to talk about right now. Player First games have dropped a teaser for the next character release, indicating that the Mogwai are coming!

As you’ll see in the teaser below, the tweet’s text, the footage on the TV screen, and the silhouettes at the end clearly reference that Stripe from Gremlins will arrive in MultiVersus next week. We don’t know precisely when next week, but that’ll likely become clear soon. Watch the teaser below and see how many references you can get.

Wait… What time is it?! Mother of god… what have we done? Next week is going to get a bit chaotic. #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/xgr1QtIQX6 — MultiVersus (@multiversus) October 7, 2022

For those who don’t get the joke here, the original Gremlins movie featured a group of kids getting some creatures that looked adorable but had a dark secret. If you did certain things wrong, the creatures would turn into violent and aggressive monsters. You’re not supposed to expose them to bright lights, you can’t get them wet, and you can’t feed them after midnight. The results are catastrophic when you do, and that version of the Mogwai is what we’ll get in the fighting game.

But what will the Mogwai called Stripe be getting in the game move-wise, you ask? Thankfully, Player First Games has teased that as well. In another post, they revealed Stripe’s card, which notes that he will be an assassin-class fighter.

When you read the card, you’ll notice that some of his attacks include using his claws, a chainsaw, and a gun of some kind. That will make Stripe a formidable foe you’ll want to stay away from on the battlefield. One can only imagine the special attack for Stripe that he’ll use to finish off enemies. We predict it’ll be something quite evil. Call it a hunch based on past experience.

No matter when Stripe arrives, MultiVersus continues to grow in both roster and function. The team has been releasing multiple patches to improve the gameplay, experience paths, and what side-missions and quests you can do to further flesh out the game. That’s the point of the beta, as Player First Games wants to keep taking steps forward to ensure the 2023 launch is as great as possible.

It also should be noted that if Stripe is coming out soon, Black Adam might follow, given his upcoming movie appearance.

Source: Twitter