Multiversus to Add New Missions to Battle Pass

Regarding fighting game titles, there is an inherent issue that they have to overcome when designing the game. Initially, many people will come to play the fighting game because it’s new, there are new characters to play, new stages to take on, a new story mode, or something else engaging. But after a while, you either get tired of the content or don’t have a reason to play outside online matches. Those can get very competitive and are known to drown people out. So developers need to keep people coming beyond the first few weeks. Multiversus is a fighting title that is facing that current problem.

Why is that? Despite the game being in beta, it’s free-to-play for anyone who has a system it can be on. That means many people spend a lot of time on the title. That’s great overall, but it also exposes a progression flaw, because whether you play the game completely free or get the Battle Pass to show off some extra content, there’s a limit on what you can do and earn. The Battle Pass comes with extra stuff to earn and missions to play. But, due to many having the Battle Pass, they’re already completed all the content.

That means the main draw is the fights, and that appeal will eventually wear out. However, there is hope on the horizon. One of the devs on Multiversus noted on Twitter that they’re looking into fixing this problem.

We are looking at ways to reward those players that do missions beyond the completed Battlepass. #Multiversus — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) October 3, 2022

You may notice that he doesn’t specifically say how they’ll fix things, but that might have been intentional as they may not know it themselves. Fans have made it clear over the past while that they want more Gold as they play. The only way to get Gold is through grinding, getting toasts, and leveling up. The first option isn’t the best, the second doesn’t happen all that often, and the final option only works if you have multiple characters you can level up.

This issue proves why the game is in beta mode rather than fully released. These issues are minor overall, but they add up over time. Just as important, if they fix the problems now versus later, it’ll make Multiversus feel complete when the launch does happen in 2023.

Gamers have already seen the patch notes for past updates and seen how they improve certain matters, such as how Velma had an attack that wasn’t visually appropriate or how they adjusted the leveling system so that gamers have to work hard to level up characters.

The other big draw of the game is the new characters arriving to balance the roster. Black Adam, Gizmo, Rick, Morty, and more have been announced or brought in, with more on the way. Hopefully, they’ll be in a refined version of the title when they arrive.

