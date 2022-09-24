Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty is Coming To MultiVersus

Bluuuurgh! Player First Games has recently revealed that your favourtie space-uncle, Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty will be the next character joining the roster of fighters in MultiVersus.

According to the gaming studio, Rick will be a ranged character (most likely using his famed blaster and portal gun). Other than that the rest is a mystery! I’m sure we will get more details as time goes by but for now the only thing we have to go by is that and a small bio from the official website:

“A nihilistic mega-genius and one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Earth-hailing scientist Rick Sanchez has seen just about everything reality has to offer. Along with his grandson Morty, Rick has saved the galaxy and the space/time continuum dozens of times.“

For interests sake, Morty has already been out for quite a while now as a fighter character. His special moves read: “Autopilot and it’s a grenade”

Rick and Morty is a comedy animation by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon. Since it’s initial release back in 2013, the TV series has become a media sensation, birthing 6 seasons in total (and it doesn’t show signs of slowing down) The series fits perfectly with MultiVersus as Rick has a habit of messing up Parellel universes and alternate timelines. Looks like that’s exactly what he’s here to do in the multiverse timeline!

MultiVersus is, free-to-play fighting game, crossing over characters from different media universes to fight against each other on the same battlefields. Pit Ayra Stark against the Iron Giant or WonderWoman against Tom and Jerry. First Player games continues to add more characters to the roster so keep your eyes peeled for new additions!

MultiVersus is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

source