The Elder Scrolls Online Highlights Winter Roadmap And Firesong DLC

The Elder Scrolls Online continues with its year-long plan of content updates and expansions with the release of its Winter roadmap. The Elder Scrolls Online will be getting its next update 36 to the base game in a couple of months’ time, alongside the brand new Firesong DLC. Players have been given a glimpse of what’s coming up in the hugely popular open-world MMORPG, as well as news of an upcoming live stream event.

As shared recently on the official ESO Online Twitter account, the game will be getting its next major content update in November. Base game update 36 includes a number of gameplay improvements and quality-of-life enhancements. The game will soon feature localisation for Simplified Chinese and text-to-speech integration in the in-game chat. Additionally, gameplay improvements to PvP and PvE will be put in place, such as target markers for enemies and armoury stations in PvP zones. Players will soon also be able to hide their pets in towns, as well as obtain furnishing lists for homes they’ve visited.

Curious about all that’s coming with Update 36 and the Firesong DLC? Take a look at our Q4 roadmap and wonder no more. https://t.co/eopiZxUl4A pic.twitter.com/jQbs4aBPMs — The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) September 23, 2022

The new update to the base game will also tie in with the release of the Firesong DLC, which will introduce a brand new playable zone into the action. The new Galen area will also bring in 15 hours of original story content for players to enjoy as part of the game’s upcoming expansion. In addition, the recently introduced Tales of Tribute deckbuilding game in The Elder Scrolls Online will also be getting a new Patron Deck called The Druid King bundled in with the release of the Firesong DLC.

The new expansion will also include a wealth of new items, including furnishings, dyes and collectables. In addition to this, players opting to add the Firesong DLC to their collection will obtain a number of item sets as additional Mythic items, as well as be able to unlock a new set of achievements and titles. The DLC will be getting a special showcase in an upcoming live stream event that’s just been revealed by Bethesda. The broadcast will be taking place on the official Bethesda Twitch channel next Thursday, September 29 at 12 PM PST/ 3 PM EST/ 8 PM BST/ 9 PM CEST.

It’s expected that the stream will give players a deeper look at the upcoming expansion, in particular with a look at the new zone of Galen, plus the area’s new story and characters. For those who’ve linked their ESO Online accounts to their Twitch accounts, there’ll be a couple of notable Twitch drops available for watching the stream. For at least 15 minutes of participation in the broadcast, viewers will receive a Clouded Senche-Leopard Cub pet and an Ouroborus Crown Crate.

The main update and the Firesong DLC is planned to release for players on PC and Stadia on November 1. Those playing the game on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 can expect to see the update and DLC released a little later, on November 15.

