Loric Games’ Debut Title Is Survival RPG Echoes of Elysium

The dev team includes former Star Wars: The Old Republic staff.

In 2022, Loric Games was founded by Brian Johnson, Ray Soto, and Rob Denton–all former pros at Mythic Entertainment. The team formerly worked on hit titles like Ultima Online, Warhammer Online, and Star Wars: The Old Republic, and fans have been waiting to see what could be coming from the fledgling company. We now have our answer: Echoes of Elysium.

A brief trailer has been released, showing off the unique world the game inhabits.

The game is described as “an aerial exploration and survival game, set in the procedural world of Elysium. Dive into the enchanting world of Elysium, where ancient mechanisms coexist with serene skies and breathtaking landscapes. From towering clockwork structures to forgotten ruins, every corner of Elysium holds secrets waiting to be unearthed.”

Echoes of Elysium will seemingly have multiplayer capabilities, with players able to work alone or with friends to build a fleet of airships and fight against airborne enemies.

Johnson had plenty to say about the new game around the time of Loric’s founding.

“We’re building a game that’s more than just eating berries, punching trees, and building thatch huts. We all love playing games with heroic stories,” he said.

“Through our long history of developing games, we’ve bought into the idea that good storytelling can set a game apart. The survival experience can be much more impactful with the right blend of story and open-world gameplay mechanics.”

Echoes of Elysium will be released on PC and no release date has been confirmed. It is now available to wishlist on Steam.