Wiz Khalifa Asking To Be In MultiVersus

While it may not have started that way, fighting game rosters have become some of the most discussed and anticipated things in all gaming. Why is that? Because at first, you pretty much knew who was going to be in all the roster slots. There would be the main characters, then some logical new additions. Then over time, there would be classic choices alongside new faces as not everyone could make the cut slot-wise. But because of titles like Super Smash Bros and Mortal Kombat, every roster is expected to have shocking, jaw-dropping, and unexpected roster additions. This progression brings us to MultiVersus.

The free-to-play fighter title has made waves since it debuted a few months ago by bringing together an incredible collection of fighters across the Warner Bros Discovery brand. Batman, Arya Stark, The Iron Giant, Steven Universe, Finn, Jake, Rick, Morty, Gizmo, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Velma, and even Lebron James fill out the roster. Of course, there have been many more teases about who might come next, as the WBD umbrella covers a lot of epic franchises. But now, a new character may be approaching from the most unlikely of sources: the world of rap.

That character might be none other than rapper Wiz Khalifa. An odd thing to suggest we grant you, but there’s a reason for it. You see, on Twitter, Wiz Khalifa came forward to note that he loves MultiVersus and feels that Taz and Shaggy are his best characters. That is a fair tweet that shows his fandom. But here’s where the twist comes in.

The MultiVersus Twitter handle saw this tweet and noted that his talking about the game was the “perfect timeline” scenario. To which he replied:

Y’all need to make me on the game https://t.co/gNc5N1F8wu — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 30, 2022

We’re pretty sure he means he wants them to put him IN the game, but we digress. Before you ask, no, they didn’t respond to that, to our knowledge, so there’s no immediate confirmation that this will happen. But let’s ask the question, could it happen?

Technically, yes. We say that because there is a record label under the Warner Bros Discovery banner. It’s called Warner Bros Records, and the record label signed big-name rappers in the past. Including, wait for it, Wiz Khalifa at one point in time. Unfortunately, he left the company in 2009, but that doesn’t mean that something couldn’t happen here if they wanted it to happen.

Would it be a worthy addition to the roster? That would depend on how you look at things. We have Lebron James in the game, but that was because of Space Jam, a Warner Bros movie. Wiz Khalifa might be a harder sell to make, but as we’ve seen in fighting games in the past, anything is possible.

