Is The Joker Coming To MultiVersus?

Something that makes MultiVersus so much fun for players is the array of characters that grace the roster. Warner Bros Discovery has a wide net that covers many different and beloved properties and genres, allowing them to add a ton of familiar faces to the popular title. But even if your favorite character isn’t on the roster just yet, that doesn’t mean that they won’t appear in the game. Some characters are showcased in the backgrounds of the levels or in the special attacks of the characters that add more flavor to the game. If that’s not enough for you, we might be getting a new announcer in the form of The Joker.

This revelation comes from Twitter, where someone found data files containing audio recordings for the character. But wait, that’s not all–the lines weren’t just typical announcer sayings, as the voice behind the recordings was none other than Mark Hamill himself! Give it a listen below if you don’t believe us.

As you can hear, these are recordings that highlight Mark Hamill’s style of The Joker, including insulting various characters, teams, and even the players themselves! No doubt many players will get this announcer pack for the hilarity factor alone. Others will get it because they feel that Mark Hamill is the true Joker in terms of his voice.

To those that don’t know the history, Mark Hamill first played The Joker in Batman: The Animated Series back in the 90s. He wasn’t originally cast as the character–that was Tim Curry believe it or not–but he was brought back to voice him alongside Kevin Conroy’s Batman and magic was made. Since then, Hamill has been the voice of Joker in various series, shorts, and of course, the Batman Arkham Trilogy. Hamill has enjoyed being The Joker for decades and considers it one of his greatest honors.

Plus, it was the start of his voice acting career in many ways and opened up many opportunities for him to portray various other characters in other works, including recent series like Masters of the Universe: Revelations in which he was the voice of Skeletor.

There will be some people who likely prefer that Joker was a playable character in Multiversus, and that could still happen, but for now, it’s fine that we only got Joker as a new announcer. Don’t forget that the game just got a new playable character in Rick Sanchez and more are on the way. Plus, the game is still in its beta phase and is working out some kinks on its way to a full launch.

The title will be around for a while so The Joker may get the last laugh when all is said and done.

Source: Twitter