Darkest Dungeon 2 Update Changes Progression System

Some major changes are now available for the gloomy roguelike.

The role-playing roguelike Darkest Dungeon 2 is getting another early access update. Currently live on the game’s experimental branch and expected to go live on the main branch in the next week or two, the Alter of Hope update is a “wholesale rework of the fundamental underpinnings” of the title’s progression, according to Red Hook. For those who have been playing for some time, enabling the update will reset your item unlocks, hero availability, and current expeditions, so tread carefully.

Following the implementation of the Alter of Hope update, players embarking on Expeditions will earn Candles of Hope by completing objectives, defeating enemies, and progressing through areas. It should be noted that on the game’s official website, the dev team took the time to note that Candles will only ever be earned through playing the game, and will never be available for purchase.

Those familiar with Darkest Dungeon will know that with greater risk comes greater reward. Players will earn the best rewards by making it all the way to the Confession boss, but fear not–Candles can still be earned by progressing in general. If players choose, they can cash out their Candles by ending any Expedition at the Inn. Those choosing to continue beyond the Inn should be aware that if they are killed or if they abandon an Expedition, they will lose Candles.

At the start of each journey, players will visit the titular Altar of Hope. It is here that Candles can be invested in one of four regions.

The Intrepid Coast offers a number of permanent boons once unlocked by Candles, including increased inventory space, aesthetic upgrades, and more resources at the start of a run.

Spending Candles at The Living City will unlock heroes, trinkets, and permanent buffs. Investing Candles in a particular hero’s track will increase their chances of survival on their journey.

For those focused on items, The Working Fields will allow you to expand the available item pool. Once unlocked, an item can be found in all figure expeditions, so those feeling like the variety of items is lacking should invest here.

The Timeless Wood is where players can spend Candles to unlock Memories for each hero. These memories can grant powerful benefits, but they will only last for a hero’s specific life and are wiped upon death. The dev team notes that Memories are a more complex mechanic that will appeal to more experienced players.

The first game, Darkest Dungeon, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim. It is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, iOS, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

Darkest Dungeon 2 was first released in early access for PC in October 2021. The full version is currently scheduled to be released in February 2023.

