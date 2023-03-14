27 Dungeon Crawler Games To Sink Countless Hours Into

Dungeon crawling has long been associated with fantasy RPGs in both video and board games for decades. These games have heroes who navigate a labyrinth environment, or dungeon, battling various monsters, avoiding traps, solving puzzles, and looting any treasure they may find. The genre makes for some incredibly satisfying gameplay. The very first dungeon crawler video game to exist was developed in 1975, called pedit5. The genre is still going strong many years later with more games being added to the gaming category each year. Check out some of the best dungeon crawlers below! Make sure you don’t have anything too important to do before starting any of them though, it will be near impossible to stop.

#27 Crypt of Necrodancer

Release Date: 23 Apr 2015 | Platform: PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Switch

Camera: Third Person

Multiplayer: No

Co-op: (Local: 2 | Online: No)

Genre: Rhythm, Perma Death, Roguelike, Dungeon Crawler, Female Protagonist

One of the most beloved rhythm games ever, Crypt of Necrodancer, will put your rhythm skills to the test as you descend into the deepest of dungeons and fight monsters along the way!

The way the game works is you will pick from a roster of characters and move on the beat through the dungeon. But beware! Every time you move, so too do the other creatures in the dungeon. Each character has its own way of fighting, so you’ll want to pick one that works well for you.

With over 40 songs to jive to, you’ll never want for a fun beat. Plus, there are many ways to “conquer” the game, so you’ll want to try each one out!

#26 Noita

Release: 2020

Platform: PC

Genre: Action-Adventure, Roguelite

Developed by Nolla Games, Noita is an action-adventure game that has players control a sorcerer who can create and cast spells in order to defeat enemies named after Finnish mythological creatures. The game takes place in a 2D world with procedurally generated areas where every pixel is physically simulated. The protagonist is Noita who has permadeath and players must fight various enemies while keeping them alive. The story opens with a cut-scene that references the Karelian and Finnish national epic Kalevala, and one of the goals is to seek out the Sampo. This dungeon crawler is so much fun and provides a great representation of Finnish culture. Check it out on PC!

#25 Torchlight II

Release: 2012

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Torchlight II is an action role-playing dungeon crawler developed by Runic Games. It is the sequel to Torchlight, and features peer-to-peer multiplayer support and extended modding capabilities. The game takes place in a fantasy world where players can be any of four classes, each with different skills and abilities. The story starts with the destruction of the town of Torchlight, at the hands of the Alchemist from the first game. Torchlight II was originally meant to be an MMO but was later given both single-player and multiplayer gameplay. Find this dungeon crawler across all consoles and PC.

#24 Legend of Grimrock

Release: 2012

Platform: PC

Genre: Action RPG, Dungeon Crawler

Developed by Almost Human, Legend of Grimrock is an action RPG and a 3D grid-based, real-time dungeon crawler based on the 1987 game Dungeon Master. The game utilizes tile-based movement and real-time game mechanics. Players control a party of one to four characters which move through a 3D rendered grid-based dungeon, a style of gameplay popular in 1990s RPGs. Gameplay consists of a combination of puzzle-solving and combat. Characters within the party gain experience for slaying creatures and beasts within the dungeon, allowing them to increase in level. This is a great dungeon crawler for players who love classic games.

#23 UnderMine

Release: 2020

Platform: PC

Genre: Action Roguelike

UnderMine is an action-adventure roguelike with a bit of RPG tossed in. Players can adventure deep into the UnderMine and discover powerful relics, deadly enemies, hidden secrets, and a few friends to help along the way. This game is a blend of combat and dungeon crawling with RPG-like progression. Players can Mine gold, die, upgrade their character, and start again. The gameplay offers to ability to discover hundreds of items including relics, potions, blessings, and curses that all combo and stack for a new experience every run. UnderMine has players go up against dangerous bosses and rescue helpful characters. Check out this fun game on PC via Steam!

#22 Darkest Dungeon

Release: 2016

Platform: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: RPG, Dungeon Crawler

Darkest Dungeon is a role-playing game developed and published by Red Hook Studios. The game has players manage a roster of heroes to explore dungeons below a gothic mansion that the player has inherited. Played in a mix of real-time movement and turn-based combat, a core feature of Darkest Dungeon is the stress level of each hero that increases with further exploration and combat. It’s crucial to monitor each character’s stress level to succeed in the game. Dungeon crawler fans can find Darkest Dungeon on PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

#21 Gloomhaven

Release: 2021

Platform: PC

Genre: Turn-Based RPG

Gloomhaven is a digital adaptation of the acclaimed board game by the same name. It’s a great mix of tactical RPG and dungeon crawling. This game has players lead a band of mercenaries through an unforgiving place, where every choice is crucial. Players must make their way through terrifying dungeons, dreadful forests, and dark caves filled with horrific monsters to reap the rewards… or die trying. Set in a unique medieval dark fantasy universe, Gloomhaven rewards strategic planning and problem-solving. Face this dark world alone or in an online co-op for up to 4 players!

#20 Wizard of Legend

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Roguelike, Dungeon Crawler

Developed by Contingen99 and published by Humble Bundle, Wizard of Legend is an indie roguelike game. It was funded by a Kickstarter in 2016 and has players take control of a wizard as they traverse a procedurally generated dungeon, using a wide variety of spells to defeat mobs, three major bosses, and a final boss to earn the title “Wizard of Legend”. It is a top-down 2D game that takes place in a 10-floor procedurally generated dungeon called the ‘Chaos Trials’ where players use a selection of various spells to defeat various enemies and bosses.

#19 Lost Castle

Release: 2016

Platform: PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action Roguelike, Beat ’em Up

Lost Castle is an action RPG beat’em up with roguelike elements and randomized dungeons for up to four players online and local. It is simultaneously super cute and super hard, containing a variety of hand-drawn, humorous characters and environments that embrace retro action with modern twists. Some of the features include four-player co-op or PVP Mode, daily challenges, randomly generated dungeons, items, enemies, and bosses, as well as over 100 items, and even more weapons.

#18 Cult of the Lamb

Release date: August 11, 2022

Genre: Roguelike

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S

If Cult of the Lamb sounds like a weird title, it is, but the action within it can’t be denied. Long story short, you were a lamb that was about to die. You were saved, but now have to pay off a debt you earned by creating a cult to follow you and do whatever you ask.

That will lead you to four different regions where certain “false prophets” now reside. Yeah, they need to go. And you and your followers will MAKE them go…away…for good…get the picture?

You’ll need to build up your flock of followers to make sure that they are strong enough for the task at hand, all the while going and building yourself up to be their one true god.

Think you can handle that?

#17 Death’s Door

Release: 2021

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action-Adventure

Developed by Acid Nerve and published by Devolver Digital, Death’s Door has been likened to games such as The Legend of Zelda and Dark Souls. It is a sequel to Titan Souls and is a 3D, isometric, action-adventure game. The player takes on the role of a small crow who works as a “reaper” collecting souls for the Reaping Commission Headquarters, an office-like bureaucratic afterlife. For the first mission of the game, the character is sent to collect the soul of a monster who does not want to leave life willingly. It’s an incredibly fun game a definitely worth checking out!

#16 Heroes of Hammerwatch

Release: 2018

Platform: PC

Genre: Action Rogue-lite

Heroes of Hammerwatch is a rogue-lite action-adventure game that had players explore and battle their way through procedurally generated levels on their own or with up to 3 friends. The game offers endless hordes of enemies, traps, puzzles, secrets, and lots of loot, as players battle their way to the top of the Forsaken Spire. Persistent progression is key in this game. The story starts out in the town of Outlook where players can upgrade their heroes with various enhancements that will further help them in their quest. Heroes of Hammerwatch is available on Steam.

#15 Exanima

Release: 2015

Platform: PC

Genre: Dark Fantasy, Dungeon Crawler

Developed by Bare Mettle Entertainment, this dungeon crawler has players explore, fight, survive and unravel mysteries. It is a unique and unforgiving 3D isometric RPG set in an original dark fantasy world. Exanima’s exceptional attention to detail and realistic simulation of all things aim to provide a deeply immersive and dynamic gameplay experience. Played in single-player, this game features a skill-based combat system, complex and smart AI, fully interactive environments, and an advanced damage model with accurate collisions and locational protection. Examina is available on PC via Steam.

#14 Book of Demons

Release: 2018

Platform: PC, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Book of Demons is an isometric action role-playing developed by Thing Trunk. It is the first installment of the Return 2 Games series and aims to bring classic hardcore genres to broader audiences. The game features an unusual art style as all elements of the game are visualized as paper cuttings and pop-up book elements. This style continues to define a visual framework for the whole series. The world created in the game relates to the classics of the hack and slash genre. The action takes place in the Paperverse, more specifically in the dungeons beneath the cathedral standing in Town. Find it on PC and Nintendo Switch.

#13 Moonlighter

Release: 2018

Platform: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Business Simulation

This indie action RPG has players manage their shop during the day and go exploring at night. Shopkeeping in Moonlighter involves managing goods and receiving money, which players can invest to upgrade the town and add services like a potion-maker and a blacksmith. These town upgrades allow gamers to craft weapons, armor, and health potions, hire a part-time worker to sell things during the day, as well as upgrade the characters’ equipment. At night, players can explore dungeons and confront hordes of enemies, which drop loot upon defeat.

#12 Soda Dungeon 2

Release: 2020

Platform: PC

Genre: ROG, Dungeon Crawler

This popular dungeon crawler involves a Dark Lord who has locked all sorts of legendary items, loot, and goodies up in his castle behind a seemingly endless guard of monsters, traps, and treachery. Soda Dungeon 2 has players use “Soda Junkies” to retrieve the hidden loot to upgrade their tavern, town, and armory to attract stronger adventurers. Players can build their own town, assemble a mighty team, and see if they can make it through the dungeon to the next dimension and beyond. Check it out on PC via Steam.

#11 Path of Exile

Release: 2013

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC

Genre: Action RPG

This free-to-play game was developed and published by Grinding Gear Games. Path of Exile takes place in a dark fantasy world, where the government of the island nation of Oriath exiles people to the continent of Wraeclast, a ruined continent home to many ancient gods. Taking control of an exile, players can choose to play as one of seven character classes – Marauder, Duelist, Ranger, Shadow, Witch, Templar, and Scion. Players are then tasked with fighting their way back to Oriath, defeating ancient gods and great evils during their journey. It’s definitely worth checking out!

#10 Grim Dawn

Release: 2016

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Grim Dawn is an action RPG set in a thematically dark fictional world loosely based on the Victorian era. The game takes place in Cairn, a dark, war-torn world where a once proud empire has been brought to ruin and the human race was driven to the edge of extinction. Cairn has become ground zero of an eternal war between two otherworldly powers, the Aetherials, who view human bodies as a resource to use, and the Chthonians, who are intent on destroying humanity before that can happen. This dungeon crawler is incredibly fun and definitely worth a play!

#9 Dungeon of the ENDLESS

Release: 2014

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Roguelike, Tower Defense

This roguelike dungeon crawler is the third game of the loosely connected Endless series, which includes Endless Space and Endless Legend. Players take control of a group of survivors of a prison spaceship trying to reach an escape pod to crashland on the surface of a strange planet. To escape, they must take an energy crystal through several floors, each floor filled with a number of dangerous creatures. Players can have their survivors explore randomly generated levels to collect resources that enable power to various rooms and construct turrets to fend off enemies. This fun game is available across all consoles and PC.

#8 The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth

Release: 2014

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Roguelike

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is an indie roguelike game designed by Edmund McMillen and developed and published by Nicalis. The game s a remake of The Binding of Isaac. Similar to the original, the plot is based on the biblical story of the same name and was inspired by McMillen’s religious upbringing. The player controls the eponymous Isaac, a young boy whose mother, convinced that she is doing God’s work, strips him of everything and locks him in his room. When Isaac’s mother is about to sacrifice him, he escapes to the basement and fights through random, roguelike dungeons. The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth is available on all consoles and PC.

#7 Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

Release: 2001

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

This dungeon crawler was developed by Snowblind Studios and published by Black Isle Studios. Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is set in the Forgotten Realms campaign setting of Dungeons & Dragons, and the gameplay is based on the rules of Dungeons & Dragons 3rd Edition, which were released in 2000. It is the first video game to implement the real-time application of the new rules. It is also the first game in the Baldur’s Gate series released on consoles as opposed to a PC and/or Mac. Check it out across all consoles and PC today!

#6 Cave Story+

Release: 2017

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Platform-Adventure

Developed and published by Studio Pixel, Cave Story+ is an updated version of the 2004 game. The dungeon crawler features 2D platform mechanics and is reminiscent of classic games such as Metroid and Castlevania. The original game received widespread critical acclaim for many aspects of its design, such as its compelling characters, setting, story, and gameplay. Cave Story+ is considered by many as the quintessential indie game because of its one-person development team and influence on the gaming world. This is a must-play for any fan of indie dungeon crawlers.

#5 Titan Quests

Release: 2006 / 2016

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Hack and Slash

Titan Quest is a hack and slash game developed by Iron Lore Entertainment. The story follows a player-created protagonist as they navigate Ancient Greece, Egypt, and China on a quest to defeat the Titans after they escape from their ancient prison. The gameplay is similar to the Diablo series, with player navigation being handled with a mouse-driven tile-based interface, and gameplay revolving around role-playing mechanics and real-time combat. Despite being in a mythical setting, developers wanted to make the environments and towns feel as realistic as possible, leading to a large amount of research into ancient cultures. It is a great dungeon crawler with a lot of historical detail.

#4 Nobody Saves the World

Release: April 14, 2022

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG, Dungeon Drawler

Nobody Saves the World is a hack and slash action RPG dungeon crawler that allows players to transform into a slug, ghost, dragon, or many other forms. Nobody Saves the World is from the creators of the popular Guacamelee and boasts a review score of 92% on Steam. The key features of this game include transforming into over 15 distinct forms, mixing and matching abilities, going on some unconventional quests, and, of course, exploring dungeons. Nobody Saves the World is available across all consoles and PC.

#3 The Bard’s Tale

Release: 2004

Platform: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Genre: Action RPG

The Bard’s Tale is one of the original dungeon crawlers. Originally released in 1985 this hilarious series is still going strong. The original three games were recently remastered on Xbox and PC as part of The Bard’s Tale Remastered Trilogy. The remasters strike a great balance between maintaining what made the original games so fun and adding modern updates. Many of the quality of life improvements can even be turned on/off as desired for people who want an authentic original experience. Also look out for The Bard’s Tale: Warlocks of Largefeam, the latest game in the franchise that releases later this year.

#2 Vagrant Story

Release: 2000

Platform: PlayStation (Playable on PS3, PSP, and Vita)

Genre: Action RPG

Vagrant Story is a unique game in the Square Enix back catalog. Unlike many of Square’s games, Vagrant Story has received no sequels or re-releases. It’s a time capsule of a game at this point since the only way to play it is on the original PlayStation or via the PlayStation Network on a PS3, PSP, or Vita. It’s surprising that this classic PlayStation game hasn’t been revisited in some way. As one of the best games on the original PlayStation, there should be a plethora of ways to play it. However, Vagrant Story is such a good game that it’s worth jumping through a few hoops to experience it.

#1 Diablo Series

Release: 1997-2021

Platform: PC, PlayStation 1-5, Xbox 360-Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Genre: Action RPG Dungeon Crawler

The Diablo series is the undisputed king of dungeon crawlers. The series has dominated the genre since the first game in 1997. The most recent entry in the series is the Diablo II: Resurrected remaster of the second mainline game. The remaster updates the original game’s graphics and features other quality of life improvements while leaving the main gameplay unchanged. Diablo III is another good point of entry for new fans. Although the game was originally released on PS3/Xbox 360 it has since been released on PS4/Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. The next mainline game, Diablo IV, is in development but there’s no word on when it may be released.