Grounded Leaves Early Access And Launches In Full

After spending two years in Early Access, the miniaturised backyard adventure Grounded has now launched in full. Release version 1.0 goes live today and brings the complete story campaign into the title for the first time.

Those who have been playing Grounded since its Early Access launch back in 2020 will probably have wondered how their characters ended up in the backyard in the first place. With the full release of the game today, some of those questions will finally be answered. A new update on the Grounded website confirms that the full adventure will now be available to play through from the next time that the game loads up. The launch of Grounded in full also comes with a special trailer marking the event, which you can check out right here in case you were deciding to visit or return to the dangerous and exciting world of the backyard.

Those concerned about their current in-game progress should also be reassured by the latest update. Obsidian has explained that there’ll be no major reset or game wipe happening with the release of version 1.0. “The Grounded team is happy to inform you that your bases, recipes, and other unlocks will carry over,” the update reads, explaining that “you will be placed at the New Game starting location to ensure there aren’t any issues and all Milk Molar points will be refunded.” However, there will be a small resetting of some of the story content from the game’s Early Access phase. As Obsidian explain, “the story quests and content for this full game release will be reset but your beloved bases, unlocked recipes, and inventory items will be there when you open your save.”

The release of Grounded 1.0 will also bring in some new areas and challenges to the game. These include the new Eastern Upper Yard, with its network of tunnels and new, angry insects. Also heading into the game are three Super MIX.Rs across the upper yard, which yield Raw Science when completed. There will also be a number of secret labs added into the new locations for players to discover.

The game will also see the addition of a number of quality of life improvements, such as the new accessory slot, which replaces the glider slot. Improved inventory management and a reset and upgrade of the Milk Molar system will also come into play, as well as the inclusion of a brand new “Hot Deposit Nearby Storage” action. Crafting, weapons and armour upgrades have also had a bit of an overhaul, plus a whole host of new crafting recipes have been added into the game. For the full breakdown of all the enhancements and changes coming in Grounded 1.0 then you can check out the latest update, which also has full patch notes, over on the Grounded website.

Grounded is available in full now on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.

Source