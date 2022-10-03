Marvel’s Avengers Giving Away More MCU Outfits

Marvel’s Avengers is a gaming title known for its lackluster launch on consoles and PC and a failed attempt to capitalize on the momentum past superhero titles gave. After the success of the Batman Arkham franchise by Rocksteady and Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac, it seemed like a perfect time to bring in Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Like those other titles, a respected development team in Crystal Dynamics took on the challenge of making a fun title. They successfully rebooted the Tomb Raider saga to great effect, so their tackling Marvel heroes should’ve been easy. It wasn’t. So much so that the game is mocked to this day, including how they gift their fans.

Case in point, a new revelation has come from Crystal Dynamics via a Twitter post. In it, they reveal that fans will get access to three suits for the Avengers that tie to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For Tony Stark, you’ll get the Iron Man II suit. Thor will get his MCU suit from the first movie of his line. Also, Captain America will get the suit worn by the character when the Avengers movie came out. All three suits appear in the video and are very impressive in terms of visuals.

🎁 From now until 10/8, logging into Marvel's Avengers automatically grants you 𝓽𝓱𝓻𝓮𝓮 MCU-inspired Outfits, including:



– Iron Man's 'Marvel Studios' Iron Man 2' Outfit

– Thor's 'Marvel Studios' Thor' Outfit

– Captain America's 'Marvel Studios' The Avengers' Outfit pic.twitter.com/gsgUzZclOM — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 3, 2022

As some fans noted, the problem is that they were already available to paying gamers, meaning that for you out there who were willing to shell out cash for these MCU outfits, this gift means nothing to you. That was one of the significant problems with the title upon launch. A lot of the extra content was locked behind a paywall that gamers had to pay to get the best stuff—something that wasn’t in either of the other titles we mentioned earlier. The only thing you had to pay for in Marvel’s Spider-Man was the DLC content, and that was a fair ask for fans, given the amount of content provided.

Moreover, this doesn’t add much for those who don’t care about how the characters look suit-wise, nor does it encourage people to return. On the other hand, if you’re a new gamer, this could tempt you to try it out, but you’ll still deal with the main game’s various payment systems.

Arguably the biggest reason to dive into the title is to work your way not through the main game but the DLC content. Crystal Dynamics made the most of their DLC by adding other classic Marvel characters with unique storylines and areas to explore. So you can become The Mighty Thor Jane Foster, sling arrows as Kate Bishop, or save Wakanda as Black Panther. Among others who have appeared over time, of course.

So while Marvel’s Avengers still has its issues, you can at least say Crystal Dynamics is trying.

