Overwatch Players Are Saying Emotional Goodbyes To The Game

Today is a day that many Overwatch fans are emotional about…the servers officially went down completely as Overwatch 2 prepares to take over tomorrow. This means it is officially time for players to say goodbye to this game that has been with them since 2016. Many of the fans and active players have gotten on social media to share their memories of the game in this moment of silence between games.

This game has been out for six years and many fans have come to be loved by many gamers as the multiplayer shooter game became more popular. However, this game will now be retired as Overwatch 2 will take over the servers in its place. We are going to take a look at some of the fan’s posts on Twitter as fans are saying goodbye. If you would like to take a look for yourself, you can check out the #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide hashtag that the official Overwatch Twitter started. This is the final day before Overwatch 2 takes over tomorrow, so share your memories now before making new ones!

First off, one fan took to Twitter to mention how they fell in love with the heroes Reaper and Soldier 76 and how it even inspired them to write a book, in return, Overwatch tweeted them back asking them to share when they finish it.

The only part I can remember is joining Overwatch late in 2019 is when I fell in love with Soldier 76 & Reaper (these two rascals) plus y’all are an inspiration for my sci-fi fantasy book Legacy #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide! — AJ Qureshi 🇺🇸✝️🇵🇰 (@ajqwrites) October 2, 2022

My book will be out soon (hopefully) next year or 2024 (to my prediction). — AJ Qureshi 🇺🇸✝️🇵🇰 (@ajqwrites) October 2, 2022

Not to even mention how many friends people have met on this game…one fan even went as far as to share about the love that they met the love of their life due to the game.

My favorite memory from Overwatch 1 is meeting the love of my life. We've officially moved in together this year and I couldn't be more happier. Thank you Overwatch 1. #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7RVun8HPy7 — ♡ 🌸ꦿꯧ alice (@AyloNynx) October 2, 2022

And so many pieces of beautiful fanart have been shared on the hashtag as well.

Heartfelt tweets for the player’s favorite heroes.

Thank you Overwatch for giving me one of my favourite characters of all time! I've mained him for years, drawn him, and followed his lore every step of the way. Excited for more content and learning more about the Reaper guy. 🖤 #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide pic.twitter.com/EXaSr15CIN — ghostrat | semi-hiatus 🐀 (@cybuuorg) October 3, 2022

Overwatch after six years has officially been laid to rest, the servers having a time of “black-out” until the new Overwatch 2 times over tomorrow. There are going to be many things for the fans of Overwatch to see and do in October, between the new version, updates to the heroes, and the Halloween event coming later this month.

You can play Overwatch on October 4th.

