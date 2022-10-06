Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Genesis, Part 1

It all started here. This wrecked shipping facility was ground zero for the war between Chaos and Order, with a bunch of hapless human miners caught in the middle. You’ll have to make your way through the debris in order to progress with Prodeus‘s primary campaign.

Here’s how to find all the hidden loot in Genesis, Part 1.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch | Genesis, Part 1

Trials: Shotgun

How to Find All the Secrets & Ore on Genesis, Part 1

This is the first really confusing stage in Prodeus. It’s arguably one of the hardest stages to get 100% of the kills, because many monsters are half-hidden inside side tunnels and dead ends, and a few won’t spawn at all unless you pick up specific secrets or items. It’s not that bad on return visits, thankfully, as the critical path through the level is a well-disguised straight line.

Secrets: 4

#1: When you reach the area that’s specifically labeled as the Crater, you’ll hang a right and go back into the building via a hole in the wall. Along the way, you’ll use a glowing red machine as a ramp (below), up to a glowing blue object that’s surrounded by zombies.

There’s an Ore Fragment hidden between the right side of the ramp and the wall.

#2: Deal with the shotgun zombie in the control room on the top floor of the warehouse and hit the switch next to it. This disables the force field to the right and lets in a Fiend. Take a left from here and press the switch on the wall next to the crate to move it out of the way. You can now get to the far end of the conveyor belt.

Here, you’ll find a second Fiend waiting for you inside one of the crates, which is necessary to get to 100% kills, and a big cache of health, ammo, and Ore at the end of the hall. You likely noticed this stash through the grate across the gap at the start of the level.

#3: After you fight your way down through the canyons, you’ll reach a dead end with a lava pool. Jump into the lava and circle around it to find an Ore Fragment and two rockets on the other side of the stalagmite. You’re probably going to end up taking some damage from the lava.

#4: Near the end of the stage, you’ll pass an armored vest on the other side of an impassable grate. Circle around it, go up the ramp, and look for a well-concealed gap in the wall to the right of the switch (circled below).

Go through that gap and drop down into the room to grab the armor.

Ore Fragments: 5

#1: See Secret #1, above.

#2: See Secret #2, above.

#3: This shows up on a narrow ledge along the side of the canyon wall, more or less in plain sight. You can get to it with a sprint into a normal jump, but it might take a couple of tries. If you miss, you can backtrack for another attempt using the debris in the canyon behind you.

#4: See Secret #3, above.

#5: In the mining tunnels near the end of the stage, you can find this at a dead end in the same general area as Secret #4, above. If you’re facing the grate between you and the secret armor pickup, turn 90 degrees right, go to the end of the hallway, and turn right again to spot the Ore.

Grabbing it also seems to trigger the appearance of a Skull Fish that otherwise won’t show up at all, so going into this dead-end tunnel is required for 100% completion of the level.