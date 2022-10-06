Golden Kamuy Season 4 Opening Surpasses 1 Million Views in 3 Days

The opening for Golden Kamuy Season 4 has become one of the most popular openings of the Fall 2022 anime season!

The opening for Golden Kamuy Season 4 surpassed 1 million views in just three days after the season premiered on October 3, garnering over 455k views on Twitter and over 600k views on YouTube. The theme song “NEVER SAY GOODBYE” is performed by ALI featuring Mummy D, which is also available in its entirety on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. You can watch the official creditless opening below.

You can also view the creditless ending from Golden Kamuy Season 4 below. While not as popular as the opening, the ending has amassed over 350k views between YouTube and Twitter combined.

Golden Kamuy Season 4

Brain’s Base will be taking over the animation production from Geno Studio, which animated the first three seasons of the anime series. Golden Kamuy Season 4 will be Brain Base’s third and final project of the year unless another project is announced out of nowhere in the meantime. The studio also animated Duel Masters King Max, which aired for 17 episodes back in the spring of this year, then co-animated the movie Re:cycle of the Penguindrum with studio Lapin Track.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 will be the biggest anime title for the studio since it released To Your Eternity back in 2021 (which was handed over to studio Drive for the upcoming second season set to premiere this fall as well. The Golden Kamuy anime series as a whole has received great reviews since it began airing in the spring of 2018. The first season was rated a 7.89 on MyAnimeList followed by 8.23 and 8.46 for seasons two and three. The series has also faired well on Anilist with scores of 76%, 81%, and 83% for the first three seasons.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 was first announced at the end of 2021 during a special event for the series. The second trailer of Season 4 was released at the beginning of September this year which you can also watch below.

Golden Kamuy Manga

The anime series is based on the award-winning manga written and illustrated by Satoru Noda. The manga began serialization in Weekly Young Jump magazine back in 2014 and finally came to an end this year with chapter 314. Over the course of 31 volumes, Golden Kamuy saw its fair share of success in sales and awards.

As of June 2022, the manga garnered over 22 million copies in circulation⁠—making it one of the most popular seinen manga of the past five years. In 2016, Golden Kamuy won the 9th Manga Taishō award⁠—a grand prize award established for recognizing unestablished manga. Two years later, Golden Kamuy ended up winning the grand prize at the 2018 Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize Awards after being nominated for the same award in both 2016 and 2017. And the awards don’t stop there for this fantastic manga.

Golden Kamuy ended up going on win the Social Impact Award at the 2021 Japan Media Arts Festival and the Grand Prize at the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards earlier this year. Other awards the series has been nominated for in the past include a prestigious Eisner Award and the “general category” award at the 40th Kodansha Manga Awards.

Noda got his first big break in 2011 when debuted with the classic ice-hockey manga Supinamarada! which was also serialized in Weekly Young Jump just as Golden Kamuy did. Unfortunately, Supinamarada! didn’t have any success. However, it’s what led Noda to take a break before he returned with the award-winning Golden Kamuy. But fear not hockey fans, Noda announced that Supinamarada! will be relaunched! No date for the relaunch has been announced as of now.

US-based publisher VIZ Media licenses the series in English and currently has 26 of the 31 volumes published.

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive. Synopsis by VIZ Media

Source: Golden Kamuy Official Twitter, NBCUniversal Anime/Music