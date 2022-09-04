The Last of Us Part 1 Having Issues Shipping Collector’s Edition

For the longest of times, there weren’t really any “Collector’s Editions” of video games out there. Sure, there were some things if you bought the right console, like how R.O.B. sometimes came with the NES you bought, or you could get a console bundle with a game and a special controller, but that was about it for a lengthy period of time. When the Collector’s Editions started to come out, though, most people would check to see if it was worth it before forking out the cash to add it to their library. For The Last of Us Part 1, a lot of people wanted to get the “Firefly Edition,” and their desire sort of backfired.

For multiple people, after they recieved their collector’s edition, they realized that the box that the game came in was severely damaged in certain cases. Many revealed on Twitter that the edition was put in an undersized envelope, which is something that never goes well when it comes to delivery service.

What this led to was the box being damaged, and at times, even having water damage. To be clear, the reports that we saw didn’t say anything about the game being hurt by the process or the other contents being hurt also, but that’s honestly not the point here. In the case of this collector’s edition, the box it came in was very much a part of the product. It was a special container that held everything inside. It’s part of the presentation, yet many people had a damaged version of it, and that’s not fair to them given that they paid $100 for it.

One person noted that after they got their damaged copy of The Last of Us Part 1, they talked to Sony about it and the company said that they couldn’t replace it or offer up a new edition entirely. Instead, they just offered to give the buyer a 20% off coupon for a future game purchase. While that does sound fair in a certain way, that doesn’t take away from the fact that they basically bought a damaged item that should’ve been protected more in the mail.

Obviously, this isn’t the first time that a collector’s edition has failed to come as advertised. You might recall the infamous canvas bag that was part of the Fallout 76 Collector’s Edition that turned out to be nothing more than a basic trash bag-style thing even though they advertised it as canvas. That caused quite the controversy when it arrived.

Thankfully, game-wise, The Last of Us Part 1 has been seen as a beautiful title once again, and whether you get it in one form or another, you will enjoy it once you start playing it.

Source: Twitter