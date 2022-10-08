Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Trial: Shredders

It's not just about shooting. It's about reloading. You'll know what I'm talking about.

Your second time-attack stage in Prodeus gives you a leisurely minute or so to shoot every target between you and a valuable cache of Ore. It’s designed to take you from a spray-and-pray novice to a surgical pro with the Shredders, a set of submachineguns that define “boring, but practical.”

Here’s how to find all the secrets in Prodeus‘s second trial stage.

How to Find All the Secrets & Ore on Trial: Shredders

As before, with Trial: Shotgun, there are effectively two challenges baked into this stage. The time attack requires you to learn the map, pull off quick snapshots while on the move, and figure out when the best time is to reload. If you have to stop at any point because your guns are empty, that costs you seconds that you can’t afford to lose.

There aren’t any points of no return in Trial: Shredders, however. If you finish the time trial and claim the three Ore Fragments at the end of the run, you can double back through the level to clean up all the Ore and ammo caches you were forced to skip. This is helpful, because there’s a lot of Ore here that has nothing to do with the time trial.

Secrets: 2

#1: When you reach the second crusher trap, shoot the target above it, then get as close to it as you can before you shoot the second target.

Jump onto the crusher before it rises and ride it up to where the Ore Fragment is hidden. Take it, then leap across the gap to the Automap (above) for the secret.

#2: When you reach the exit platform, make sure to push the swinging beam as far along its track as it’ll go, then look down into the lava pool. There’s a hidden cave nearby.

Jump down to it and collect the Ore Fragment from inside.

Ore Fragments: 8

#1-3: Complete the time trial. As with Trial: Shotgun, there is one target that’s easy to miss; here, it’s on the second crusher trap. Shooting the target above it causes a second one to appear at ground level (below), which is easy to miss when you’re in a hurry.

Other than that, practice and skill will get you through.

#4: This level’s “out in plain sight” Ore Fragment is behind a grate next to the 14th target. You simply have to circle around and grab it.

#5: From the previous Ore Fragment, backtrack to the lava cave in the last room. The pattern on the cavern wall makes it difficult to spot, but there’s a short ledge on the left side of the doorway (circled, below) that will let you reach the Ore Fragment above it (also circled).

#6: See Secret #1, above. The Ore Fragment isn’t part of the secret, but it’s right nearby.

#7: See Secret #2, above.

#8: You need the double-jump boots for this one. When you collect Secret #2, above, a lift will carry you to an otherwise-inaccessible ledge on the far side of the exit area.

From that ledge, jump to the nearby platforms to get some height, then sprint and double-jump onto the small platforms on the high portion of the central pillar. It’s tricky, but you can circle the pillar and eventually get close enough to the Ore Fragment on the opposite wall to grab it.