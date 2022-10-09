Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Wants You to “Squad Up”

In a brand new video posted to PlayStation’s YouTube channel, the hype for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is ramping up with this star-studded musical ad. Obviously, military game matches well with a military marching song, and the lyrics were updated for the Call of Duty lifestyle, for lack of a better word. This isn’t the first time Infinite Ward has opted for a big hype trailer right before the launch date, but wow, what a squad.

The wide cast was impressive. They chose celebrities that are popular in different circles around the world, kicking things off with Lil Baby. Kane Brown, representing country music nicely, and Nicki Minaj were also popular faces from the music world. Even if you don’t keep up with popular music, several cameos featured athletes, including the notable appearance of the F1 driver Lando Norris. Fans in the comments seemed especially happy and surprised by his appearance.

Pete Davidson seems like a go-to celebrity for Call of Duty these days. He was also a small video recently where he played an unreliable teammate for the “ultimate team.” In this latest video, he appears as comedic relief again. This time he has nothing to do and he definitely is not still living with his mom.

We shudder to think about how much this video must have cost to make, but clearly Activision Blizzard and Infinite Ward are confident that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is going to be a hit. With a brand new, globetrotting storyline and drastically improved gameplay mechanics, let’s be honest, they’re probably right.

The franchise has been the center of attention lately for more than just its quickly approaching release date. The future of Call of Duty sales and exclusivity is one of the biggest hold-ups in the pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft. If the sale is approved, it will be the biggest purchase in video game history, going for a whopping $68.7 billion. Antitrust regulators around the world are weighing in on whether the sale would be too harmful to competition in the video game industry, particularly because of Call of Duty. The franchise sold “$3 billion worth of products” in 2020 alone, so there’s no question that this game has a hold on fans across platforms and around the world.

Currently, Microsoft has sworn that they will not make Call of Duty exclusive to Xbox, which would affect PlayStation and PC players, but it’s something that PlayStation does not want to risk. Who can blame them? The Call of Duty fandom is huge.

Get ready for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II to release on October 28 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

