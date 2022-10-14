Golden Kamuy Season 4 Reveals English Dub Cast, October 17 Premiere

The English dub cast for Golden Kamuy Season 4 was announced by Crunchyroll on Friday. Most of the cast from the previous season is returning with the exception of one new member and will begin airing on Crunchyroll on October 17. The original Japanese subbed series is currently airing with new episodes released every Monday on Crunchyroll. You can view the full English dub cast below that’s detailed with either returning or new cast info.

Ian Sinclair as Sugimoto (returning)

Monica Rial as Asirpa (returning)

Ben Phillips as Shiraishi (returning)

Greg Dulcie as Hijikata (returning)

David Novinski as Kadokura (returning)

Orion Pitts as Ogata (returning)

David Matranga as Tanigaki (returning)

Kent Williams as Nagakura (returning)

Ricco Fajardo as Kiroranke (returning)

Quinn Angell as Tsukishima (returning)

Daman Mills as Koito (returning)

Bryn Apprill as Chiyotarou (NEW)

Howard Wang as Cikapasi (returning)

Sarah Wiedenheft as Enonoka (returning)

Chris Gardner as Kirawus (returning)

Dallas Reid as Sekiya (returning in a new role, originally Chokichi from Episode 28)

Josh Grelle as Vasili (returning)

Michael Stimac as Wakayama (returning)

Marcus D. Stimac as Narrator (returning)

Alexis Tipton and Paul Cline are both additional voices that are listed for the English dub but their characters weren’t listed.

Jeremy Inman is in charge of directing the English dub as he was in the previous three seasons while Cline will also be the ADR engineer (ADR = Audio Dialogue Replacement) and Benjamin Tehrani is in charge of ADR prep. Alex Mai, who handled the script for episodes 7, 27, and 31, of the series’ English dub will be returning to handle the Season 4 script with Bonny Clinkenbeard’s supervision, who is also returning in the same role.

Golden Kamuy Season 4 – second official trailer

Golden Kamuy Season 4

The opening for Golden Kamuy Season 4 recently surpassed 1 million views in just three days after the season premiered on October 3, garnering over 455k views on Twitter and over 600k views on YouTube. The theme song “NEVER SAY GOODBYE” is performed by ALI featuring Mummy D, which is also available in its entirety on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. You can watch the official creditless opening along with the creditless ending from Golden Kamuy Season 4 below. While not as popular as the opening, the ending has amassed over 350k views between YouTube and Twitter combined.

Golden Kamuy Manga

The anime series is based on the award-winning manga written and illustrated by Satoru Noda. The manga began serialization in Weekly Young Jump magazine back in 2014 and finally came to an end this year with chapter 314. Over the course of 31 volumes, Golden Kamuy saw its fair share of success in sales and awards.

As of June 2022, the manga garnered over 22 million copies in circulation⁠—making it one of the most popular seinen manga of the past five years. In 2016, Golden Kamuy won the 9th Manga Taishō award⁠—a grand prize award established for recognizing unestablished manga. Two years later, Golden Kamuy ended up winning the grand prize at the 2018 Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize Awards after being nominated for the same award in both 2016 and 2017. And the awards don’t stop there for this fantastic manga.

Golden Kamuy ended up going on win the Social Impact Award at the 2021 Japan Media Arts Festival and the Grand Prize at the Japan Cartoonists Association Awards earlier this year. Other awards the series has been nominated for in the past include a prestigious Eisner Award and the “general category” award at the 40th Kodansha Manga Awards.

Noda got his first big break in 2011 when debuted with the classic ice-hockey manga Supinamarada! which was also serialized in Weekly Young Jump just as Golden Kamuy did. Unfortunately, Supinamarada! didn’t have any success. However, it’s what led Noda to take a break before he returned with the award-winning Golden Kamuy. But fear not hockey fans, Noda announced that Supinamarada! will be relaunched! No date for the relaunch has been announced as of now.

US-based publisher VIZ Media licenses the series in English and currently has 26 of the 31 volumes published.

In the early twentieth century, Russo-Japanese War veteran Saichi “Immortal” Sugimoto scratches out a meager existence during the postwar gold rush in the wilderness of Hokkaido. When he stumbles across a map to a fortune in hidden Ainu gold, he sets off on a treacherous quest to find it. But Sugimoto is not the only interested party, and everyone who knows about the gold will kill to possess it! Faced with the harsh conditions of the northern wilderness, ruthless criminals and rogue Japanese soldiers, Sugimoto will need all his skills and luck—and the help of an Ainu girl named Asirpa—to survive. Synopsis by VIZ Media

Source: Crunchyroll