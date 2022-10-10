Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Memoriam

This short but intense stage is both a chronicle of Prodeus‘s crowdfunding crew and a pitched battle against a host of Chaos demons in a crowded space. There’s ammo to spare, but between the Arc sniper overhead and the small army of Fiends, this level can pose a serious threat.

Here’s where to find the single hidden secret and the multiple caches of Ore in Memoriam.

Prodeus Secrets & Ore Guides:

Sacrum | Research | Fuel | Wretch | Genesis, Part 1 | Genesis, Part 2 | Excavation | Chaos Generator | Memoriam

Trials: Shotgun | Shredders

How to Find All the Secrets & Ore on Memoriam

As noted on the write-up for Chaos Generator, we’re officially in Prodeus‘s upgrade-or-die era, as far as secret hunting is concerned. Many secrets and hidden Ore stashes will require the double-jump to reach from this point forward, and of those that don’t, the double-jump will still make them notably easier to get. If you’re following these guides and you haven’t bought the double-jump… get on that.

There are under 50 enemies total in Memoriam. That makes it a good stage in which to try for the Hard Target achievement, which requires you to clear it out without taking damage. On lower difficulties, as long as you keep moving and are wary of the sniper, most enemies’ accuracy is low enough that they’ll never be able to draw a bead on you.

Memoriam is one of many stages that’s been revised since Prodeus was in Steam Early Access. If you run into another guide, like the one on the Fandom wiki, that mentions other ways of finding secrets, it probably applies to an earlier version of Memoriam.

Secrets: 1

You can, and possibly should, collect everything in this level before you hit the switch that starts combat.

#1: From the entry area, go straight forward to the cliff face and jump over the railing onto the safety grates. If you go all the way to the right and look over the edge, there’s something weird on a platform well below you, past the death zone and right at the limit of the game’s maximum draw distance.

Whatever it is, shoot it to open a secret door in the wall to your right. The compartment inside contains several large rocket packs – so go ahead and level everything you see with sticky bombs; ammo scarcity is not an issue – and an Ore Fragment.

Ore Fragments: 4

If you’re following along with these guides, the 4 Ore Fragments from Memoriam should put you at 23. This is more than enough to afford the Dash Boost upgrade at the Shop. Buying it will also unlock the next tier of merchandise.

#1: Activate the Nexus Point, then turn around and use the short ramp to jump up to the Ore Fragment in the compartment on the wall.

#2: See Secret #1, above.

#3: From the Nexus Point, go into the main area, turn right, and jump onto the top of the memorial wall. The Ore Fragment is hidden on the end of the wall near your entry point, just far enough back that it’s difficult to spot from the ground.

#4: On the opposite side of the room from Fragment #3, above, jump onto the top of the wall. Due to a trick of coloration, it’s difficult to spot the ledge you need (circled below), but you can climb the rocks near the cliffside. The last Ore Fragment is back there.

On higher difficulties, this is a good place to hide out and snipe enemies. While you can run into problems with Bloaters blanketing the floor in lava, nothing can reach you up here. It’s a solid holdout position.