Disney Dreamlight Valley Has Some Of The Cutest Items But Also Needs Bug Fixes

Disney Dreamlight Valley seems to be everywhere these days as the game is in Early Access and many are paying to get in and play the game before it is free next year. Many fans of the game are taking to social media to talk about things with the game but to also let the creators know of little bugs that need to be fixed. Over the weekend, the official Twitter account of Disney Dreamlight Valley shared a picture of some Wreck-It-Ralph, Sugar Rush-themed items, which are mostly gamer related and are super cute to add to your bedroom in your house in-game. Below the tweet, many people asked questions or also shared things that they would like to be changed in coming updates so we are going to go over those as well as look at some items that the game has to offer.

Every gamer needs the perfect setup! How are you using these Wreck-It Ralph-inspired pieces in your #DisneyDreamlightValley game rooms? 🎮 pic.twitter.com/CbwljAh1zO — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 9, 2022

First off, the image shared shows us some really cute items that are Sugar Rush-themed, including a donut chair, a pink fluffy rug, a bed with strawberries all over it, and other cute items…even some that little like little candy corns. Players have been retweeting and replying showing the items they have gotten from this collection already, and it is so fun to take a look at how other people ae decorating their houses, so let’s take a look at some that might inspire us when doing our own.

This is all I have so far from wreck it Ralph. pic.twitter.com/dyj0VeRDNH — Shaniece Schroeder (@ShanieceSchroe3) October 9, 2022

Missing on that gaming chair/desk and the mat!! pls pls i need em x) pic.twitter.com/SeRJwNzBdf — Vannie 🐲Dracarys 🔥 (@Vaniella002) October 10, 2022

Many people have also been reporting to Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Twitter account that they are unable to get past Mother Gothel’s quest and have been stuck on it…they have replied to comments like this asking players that are experiencing any issues to write an email so they can help you get it sorted out.

I'm still stuck on the Mother Gothel quest! Every quest is done but hers. I gathered all ingredients to make the dawn fragment glow, cooked it, got the glowing dawn fragment, but then the quest went back to "gather ingredients for the dawn fragment" again. — Ana May (@AnaMay28327322) October 10, 2022

Discord also might be a good option for players to check out as they have a discord server where you can either get in touch with some of the games staff or fellow players who might be able to give some input or advice in the chat channels. If you would like to check this out, here is an invite to the server.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is still very new, so bear with the game as the developers are working hard to get this game working as smoothly as possible, especially with a new update bringing bug fixes and patches to the game as well as welcoming new characters like Scar, Buzz, and Woody. The game is still in Early Access and will be free to play in 2023 which is exciting as we can hope for many more amazing updates to come in the future.

You can play Disney Dreamlight Valley on console and PC now when purchasing Early Acess, or you can wait until sometime next year when the game will be free for everyone.

