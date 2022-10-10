You Will Be Able To Pet Animals In Disney Dreamlight Valley Soon

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the next big Animal Crossing…however it is about to get an update that will make it even better. Gameloft is working hard on the next big update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, which is going to bring as many things including Scar from The Lion King. However, this week the developer has now possible hinted at what we can expect next for our new favorite Disney game. This is what we are led to believe so far at least…

On a Twitter poll earlier this week, posted by Disney Dreamlight Valley, the official account, they shared a poll saying, “would you like to be able to interact with your animal companions?” Could you just imagine the level of cuteness that is about to come to the game just by being able to pet all the furry friends? The poll only had options of “yes” just written differently, with the very last one saying “in next update!” By this, we are unsure for sure if we will be getting it in the Scar update or not.

Hey Valley Villagers! We've been wondering…



Would you like to be able to interact with your animal companions? 🤔 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) October 5, 2022

This could very well be a hint to the fact that a new feature where we will be able to pet the animals is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley. Other things we can expect to see in the update are some bug fixes to smooth out the issues players have found with the game while in Early Excess.

Toy Story Characters Are Coming To Disney Dreamlight Valley

A trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley was just released on Nintendo Of America’s YouTube channel revealing a new realm coming to the game in 2023’s update. In this trailer, Nintendo gave us a look at a Toy Story zone that is coming to the game this fall. Players will be able to string down to the size of the toys, basically becoming one of them and they can explore Andy’s bedroom with characters from the Pixar movie like Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the Toy Story crew. Below are some pictures of things we got to see in the trailer. Below are a couple more pictures of what to expect in this update.

As you can see, there are tons of new things coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the new year, including new characters and features as we’ve discussed above. We don’t know when this update will be making its way for players other than sometime in the fall or early in 2023…continue keeping a lookout and keep your eyes open as we will keep you up to date on all things Disney Dreamlight Valley-related.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to be played on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC in Early Excess. The game will later be free to play in 2023.

