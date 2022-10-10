Do Not Open Launches On PC And PS5 Next Month

Who doesn’t love a new and incredibly terrifying-looking survival horror during Halloween month? For those who get their kicks by being scared out of their wits, the panic-inducing Do Not Open is a game to keep an eye out for in the coming weeks. Developer Nox Noctis and publisher Perp Games have revealed that the dread-filled escape adventure will land on PlayStation 5 and PC on November 15. A physical edition of the game will also launch shortly afterwards, on November 25.

Players should prepare to have their adrenaline tested in Do Not Open, which is a pretty disturbing-looking survival horror set in a high-pressure environment. As the prestigious zoologist and epidemiologist Michael J. Goreng, players will find themselves questioning their sanity as they become trapped within a twisted version of their own home. It just so happens that Michael’s home is a gigantic, creepy old mansion in its own right, which no doubt adds to the fear factor. You can check out the latest trailer for Do Not Open right here if you want to get a feel for the game’s foreboding evil vibes yourself.

The game takes influences from escape room mechanics, with players quickly discovering that an evil supernatural threat is stalking them through the rooms of their own house. Players will need to withstand the horrors that are hunting them though, as Michael’s wife and daughter are in serious danger and it’s down to him to save them. It sounds like total nightmare fuel, to be honest, but definitely seems as though Do Not Open will strike a chord with those who love anxiety-inducing supernatural and psychological horror.

In addition to the threat of imminent death at every turn, Do Not Open makes use of procedural generation throughout, meaning that there’s plenty of replay value and unpredictable challenges to face. The plot itself is packed full of mystery, which will lend an extra layer of complexity to the game’s multitude of playable levels. There’ll be a different layout to the manor with each new game and as such, vital objects will be in new locations with each playthrough. The variations also extend to the different puzzle codes used throughout, of which there are more than 2 million different combinations. This is no one-trick pony of a horror game.

Those who really want to experience the thrills and chills of Do Not Open in an immersive way can also keep an eye out for its upcoming release on the PS VR2. However, there’s no exact date on this just yet, given that we’re waiting on a release date for the PS VR2 itself. In addition to PS5 and PC, the game will launch on PS4 in early 2023, for those still playing on the last-generation console. Do Not Open can be wishlisted on Steam and the PlayStation Store now if you simply can’t wait for your next dose of dread.

