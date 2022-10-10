New VR Port for Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast Has Landed

The still is taken from the VR port of Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars is a franchise with endless possibilities, and for the majority of games that use those famous two words, they are usually pretty great as well – although, these might be the words from a bias mouth. Who remembers a game from 2002 called Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast? Of course, you do, it was a brilliant little shooter game. We now have the news that an Oculus Quest 2 VR port for Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast has arrived on early access, and we couldn’t be happier.

The port has been created by Simon Brown, aka DrBeef on Twitter, and going by the footage shown, it definitely looks the part. It features motion controlled lightsabers and the ability to deflect oncoming blasts, which is all you need to make you feel like a proper Jedi, while slicing all those Stormtroopers up, of course How long has it been a dream to wield a real weapon of the Jedi (well, real in VR terms at least) and harness the power of a true space soldier? And now this dream of yours can be a virtual reality.

This VR port will be known as Jedi Knight: Quest, and it is a first-person experience that offers an amusing and an incredibly satisfying way to make your way through the depths of this galaxy from beyond yonder hill. This port is still in the early stages of development, but Brown wants to release it as it is so he can get a feel for what it needs. Brown also stated that the showcase demo will see Star War’s Kyle Katarn and Jan Ors investigating “An Imperial Remnant base on Alzoc III, the Talz home planet.”

We know that this is its most basic form, and the game will of course have a lot more levels added to it once Brown judges things from his hot seat. These will come in future updates that will also include a lot of other features too, to make sure this is the best Star Wars VR experience you’ve ever played. But here’s the news you’ve been waiting to see since you began reading this article, and it’s regarding the full release date. Brown has stated that he expects the full port to be ready in the first quarter of 2023, which will be upon us before we’ve even blinked.

The early access release isn’t everything though because Brown has shared some new video footage that highlights how Jedi Knight: Quest will manage the most important part… the action – you can see everything you need to see in the tweet below. But if you can’t wait until the full release of this port when it comes next year, then you can access it via the Team Beef Patreon. Good luck on your travels, young Jedi.

Jedi Knight: Jedi Outcast VR Mod Early Access Out Today!@DrBeef's JKQuest demo version incl. 1st person lightsaber gameplay available today on the Team Beef Patreon and runs completely standalone on Quest 2! https://t.co/m5fZdkcKvo#Jedi #VirtualReality #MetaQuest2 #TeamBeef pic.twitter.com/1wYaE9Nf62 — Grant Bagwell (BaggyG – Team Beef) (@grantjbagwell) October 9, 2022 The tweet that shows the footage of this new VR port

Source