New Need For Speed Unbound Gameplay Will Be Revealed Tomorrow

Need for Speed has a long history in the arcade racing game scene. The series has been around since the mid-90s, and in that time it has had plenty of high moments and low moments. Just last week, publisher Electronic Arts and developer Criterion Games officially announced the latest entry in the franchise: Need for Speed Unbound. It’s been a few years since the last game in the series, but the return of Criterion Games behind the wheel certainly provides reasons to be optimistic. Criterion previously worked on the beloved Burnout series, as well as Need for Speed entries such as Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit (2010) and Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2012). Now, after revealing Need for Speed Unbound, the developers are ready to give players a better look at how the game runs in action. A new gameplay reveal is coming tomorrow at 11 AM ET.

The news comes from an official Tweet by the Need for Speed Twitter account. It simply reads: “New drip. Spin the block and stunt on the opps. Tomorrow. 8am PT/ 5pm CEST.”

Need for Speed Unbound has various features that could prove to be promising when players get their hands on it. The game is being made using EA’s Frostbite engine and it will only be released on PC and current-gen consoles. The game will run at a 4k framerate and 60 frames per second, and it also boasts a new high-framerate physics system. When it comes to music, the Need for Speed series has never hesitated to make use of licensed tracks and this time around A$AP Rocky appears to be heavily featured in both the soundtrack and the game itself. A$AP Rocky is working with AWGE on the music alongside an original soundtrack from Brodinski.

What sets Need for Speed Unbound apart from its predecessors is its new visual style. It appears to be a hybrid of realistic cars and streets married to an animated visual presentation with its characters and on-screen effects. In-game characters look cel-shaded, and various effects appear to pop on the screen in reaction to what drivers are doing in their slicked-out cars. The urban street racing scene brings to mind classic titles like the Need for Speed Underground games, but this fresh art style should hopefully make it feel more modern at the same time.

Players will be able to race, evade police chases, customize cars, and even place bets on the outcomes of events. As you explore the open world of Lakeshore, players will be working towards the final goal which is a race called The Grand. The game will feature a single-player campaign and plenty of multiplayer options with crossplay too. Need for Speed Unbound will include more than 140 cars at launch.

Need for Speed Unbound will be released on December 2 on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

