Halloween: The Game Officially Confirmed For A 2026 Release

We’re seeing more horror games being adapted into video games. IllFonic helped bring this trend on recently with a few games. They had caught some real attention with the 2017 release of Friday the 13th: The Game. Now fast forward a few years, they are getting ready to see Halloween: The Game land in the marketplace.

IllFonic might not have had the success they had hoped for with Friday the 13th: The Game. While the title had a following, shortly after its release, some licensing issues arose that prevented the studio from pressing on with the game. Their latest release just came out last year with a similar gameplay setup, that being Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game.

Halloween: The Game Officially Revealed

With Gamescom going on, we’re still getting some exciting new updates and announcements. One of those is the reveal of Halloween: The Game. IllFonic is bringing the infamous Michael Myers into the video game space again with a setup that seems to be similar to Friday the 13th: The Game.

However, it’s worth noting that there is a single-player game mode that will allow players to enjoy the title offline. That said, if you’re after a multiplayer experience, it looks like you’ll either be Michael Myers or one of the residents of Haddonfield.

As you can likely guess, the job of Michael Myers is stalking down the residents and murdering them one by one. Meanwhile, as a resident, you’ll have to sneak around, likely complete objectives, and attempt to escape the town. But we’ll learn plenty more about the game as we head into the upcoming year.

Right now, we don’t have a release date outside of the generic 2026 launch window. However, we do know that the developers are aiming to launch this game on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. For now, you can view the announcement trailer in the video embedded above. For those of you still looking to scratch that horror itch, you might be delighted to know that a Hellraiser game was also recently revealed.