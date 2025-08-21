Silent Hill 2 Developer Continues To Get Plagued By A Misinterpreted Scene

There are a few games that are released into the marketplace that continue to get picked up and enjoyed years later. One of those games that has spawned a massive audience is Silent Hill 2. That title was initially released on the PlayStation 2, and it was recently remade.

Of course, that release has continued to add more fans for the franchise. With that comes a slew of more false rumored canon details that developers have been battling with since day one. There’s one particular scene that has continued to get picked up and dissected by fans online. However, despite trying to clear the air about the scene, developers are still dealing with false narratives being shared online.

Silent Hill 2 Developer Clears The Air

Masahiro Ito is a designer who has worked on several of the Silent Hill games, including Silent Hill 2. Their big claim to fame that most would recognize is the creation of Pyramid Head. This foe has always been unsettling, but there’s one scene in particular that has left some fans with chills.

At one point in the game, there’s a scene where our protagonist, James, walks into an apartment where Pyramid Head is interacting with a Mannequin. Hiding in a closet, James watches Pyramid Head, which most assumed deals with sexual assault. However, over the years, Masahiro Ito states that this is false and continues to support this claim today.

I’m sure it’s more than frustrating to continue bringing up this topic with fans online decades now after the game officially launched. However, as mentioned, this game just had a remake, and it’s bringing on a new slew of fans that are again seeking answers about certain scenes online.

Likewise, it’s not that this harsh topic is not discussed in the game. We won’t go into detail here, but that topic plays a massive role with Angela Orosco. So, we’re sure the developers wouldn’t pull back punches if this were something they intended for the scene to represent.

In other news, fans of the Silent Hill franchise can check out a new trailer release for the upcoming Silent Hill F right here. Meanwhile, we know that Bloober Team is working on a remake of the original Silent Hill. However, we have yet to see any marketing materials to show off their current progress with the game.