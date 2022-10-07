Need for Speed Unbound Set to Include Over 140 Cars

The artwork is taken from the upcoming Need For Speed Unbound

If there are still any fans of the Need for Speed series out there, then you’d better listen up. The upcoming Need for Speed Unbound game is set to be released this December, and it hopes to reignite the series and create a new golden age. The line-up of cars has just been revealed by Electronic Arts, and the game is set to include over 140 cars, but there are some major omissions from the list, which you can read in full here.

Over 140 cars from different manufacturers around the world though, that’s nothing to be sniffed at. The game will also include a luxury segment that will feature makers like Bugatti and Lamborghini, but here’s the sad thing, some of the more iconic models will still be absent, like the Toyota brand which has been missing from the past few Need for Speed games.

Need for Speed Unbound is developed by Criterion Games, an EA studio based in Guildford, United Kingdom. The car list was revealed for the arcade racing title today and some of the vehicles included will be modern-day classics like the Nissan Skyline GT-R, Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX, Mazda RX-7 Spirit R, and the Honda NSX Type-R, but it’s not just Japanese manufacturers on the list, you can also get your hands on some of the European giants as well, like the Koenigsegg Regera, Ferrari LaFerrari, and the immense Bugatti Chiron Sport.

But something that has been a bit of a running trend with previous games in the series and now this, and that is the omission of some classic car manufacturers. It has been revealed that Toyota, Audi (which is an absolute scandal) and Hyundai will not be appearing in the next Need for Speed game. That means no Audi Quattro S1, Toyota Supra, or even a Celica, and that just makes me and thousands of other boy racers extremely sad. There is no reason as to why these car manufacturers are not allowing their cars to be in the game, it wasn’t that long ago that we saw a few models appearing in Need for Speed: Heat.

The questions are being asked already: Did EA fall out with these car makers? Or will they be added later in the game’s life through DLC? Who knows, but we need answers I’m afraid. The game itself hopes to be a good one, with a higher emphasis on handling and customization that the most recent entries, with the developers saying it will feature “thousands of thousands of combinations for car tuning and loads of really high-end prestige brands.” It has also been claimed that this upcoming game will feature the most in-depth driving system, and best handling of any of the previous games, which is quite the claim.

Need for Speed Unbound will be released on December 4, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the PC – why don’t you check out the latest trailer in the meantime?

The reveal trailer for the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound

