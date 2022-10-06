Need for Speed Unbound to Release This December

As the first images of Need for Speed Unbound leaked yesterday, EA officialize the release date of this upcoming racing game with a brand-new trailer.

Need for Speed Unbound is the latest entry in the series, following Need for Speed Heat which was released in 2019. It brings various improvements to the series, including a new high-framerate physics system and 4K 60 FPS with the Frostbite engine.

The Need for Speed Unbound trailer bears a strong anime aesthetic. A$AP Rocky joins the Need for Speed crew, showcasing a custom car right before the action swaps to a fast-paced chase across the streets of Lakeshore.

The most obvious difference between Need for Speed Unbound and the previous entries in the series is its visual style. The game blends realistic cars with elements of street art, giving high-energy visuals that boost even further the atmosphere of Need for Speed. To go alongside these graphics, Need for Speed Unbound scores a soundtrack led by A$AP Rocky and AWGE and an original score by Brodinski.

“Need for Speed is about trendsetting. Need for Speed is about breaking the mold. Need for Speed is about rebellion,” Creative Director Kieran Crimmins says. “It’s at the heart of that street racing fantasy, so we should be exploring new art styles and new visions and new ways the game can look, so that we can not only stand out from everything else, but also deliver innovation where we should be setting trends.”

With this new title, Need for Speed goes back to its roots with a bigger emphasis on underground street racing. You can place bets on rival racers, take part in various races, outdrive the cops chasing you, and earn enough cash to pay the entry fee to enter the weekly qualifiers and make it to Lakeshore’s ultimate race, The Grand.

“If I was to boil everything up to what we trying to do here, we are trying to make the player feel like an illicit street racer, and make crazy bets like an illicit street racer, and feel the highs and lows and thrills of what it means to kind of embody that fantasy,” Crimmins says.

On top of the single-player campaign, you can race against your friends in multiplayer mode. Need for Speed Unbound supports crossplay, so it doesn’t matter which console you and your friends prefer.

Need for Speed Unbound will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows on December 2, 2022. If you pre-order Need for Speed Unbound, you can unlock an exclusive Unbound Driving Effect, License Plate, Banner Artwork and Stricker, as well as a sweet extra $150,000 in your bank. In-game bank, not the real one. That would be too good.

Source