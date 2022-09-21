5 Characters Expected For LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga’s Clone Wars DLC

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is back baby! And later this year, November 1 will bring us an all-new edition of the game. In this, The Galactic Edition will bring new characters from Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fet, Andor, The Clone Wars, Rebels, and LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation to the game. Now, let’s get into the new characters coming to LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’s Clone Wars pack characters!

Captain Rex Phase 2

The commanding officer Captain Rex of 501st Legion will be joining The Clone Wars DLC and he appears to have the same look based on his Phase 2 armor that was debuted in Season 4.

Asaaj Ventress

Asjj Ventress will also be joining The Skywalker Saga DLC, bringing her dual-wield lightsabers along with her.

Savage Opress

Savage Opress has become a fan favorite and he will also be joining the DLC, probably as a Dark Side character.

Hondo Ohnaka

The dear pirate captain will also be showing up in the DLC.

Pong Krell

The Clone Wars now has countless beloved characters joining its crew but there are five more that should be coming to the game. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition releases on November 1 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

About LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

The galaxy is yours for the taking in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You can experience memorable moments with nonstop action from all nine of the Skywalker saga films as they are reimagined with signature LEGO humor. The digital edition also includes an exclusive classic Obi-Wan Kenobi playable character.

Here’s a list from the official Steam site of all you will be able to experience with this beloved game.

Explore the Trilogies in Any Order – Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey.

Play as Iconic Heroes and Villains –More than 300 playable characters from throughout the galaxy.

Discover Legendary Locales – Players can visit well-known locales from their favorite Skywalker saga films. They can unlock and have the freedom to seamlessly travel to 23 planets as they play through the saga or explore and discover exciting quests.

Command Powerful Vehicles – More than 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command. Join dogfights and defeat capital ships like the Super Star Destroyer that can be boarded and explored.

Immersive Player Experiences – String attacks together to form combo chains and fend off oncoming attacks. New blaster controls and mechanics allow players to aim with precision, or utilize the skills of a Jedi by wielding a lightsaber and using the power of The Force.

Upgradable Character Abilities – Exploration rewards players as they uncover Kyber Bricks which unlock new features and upgraded abilities across a range of character classes, including Jedi, Hero, Dark Side, Villain, Scavenger, Scoundrel, Bounty Hunter, Astromech Droid, and Protocol Droid.

You can play this game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

