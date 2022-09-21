Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Farm Clay | Material Guide

Clay is one of those materials you’ll have to specifically farm at certain points in the story — Goofy will ask for a load of clay to craft his boat, but Minnie Mouse really takes the cake. She’ll ask for 200+ clay in her quest! Later on, you’ll need lots of clay to make brick walls and other crafting recipes. Clay is one of those materials that isn’t totally clear how to farm. You can’t just run from one region to the next digging randomly. Well, you could, but that wouldn’t be very efficient. Below we’ll explain the simplest way to get the most clay per dig. If you’re familiar with Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be familiar with some of these tricks. The location is what matters most here.

How To Farm Clay | Faster Farming Tips

To find Clay, you need to dig. By shoveling muddy areas on the map, you have a chance to find Clay. Clay can be found in many areas, including the Plateau, but the best place to farm for clay is the Glade of Trust.

Dig the edges of the river in the Glade of Trust to find Clay .

This still isn’t ideal for one reason — after digging up spots, you need to dig again to fill them in. You can’t dig again until you’ve filled the holes. Holes can take 2-3 days of real-time before they automatically refill. To speed up Clay farming, you need to dig holes and then fill the holes quickly. The Dreamlight community has found a way to clean up your muddy grounds in a fraction of the time.

How To Fill Holes Faster : In the overworld, open the furniture placement menu and select a large piece of furniture that covers many spaces — a bed, a carpet, or even a house will work. Place the furniture on the holes to remove them. Keep placing until the holes are all filled. Make sure to save changes instead of exiting. If you don’t, the holes will refill.

To farm for Clay, you need to dig holes, fill the holes, then dig them again. Find a large plot of muddy land and dig the entire area up. The Glade of Trust riverbanks are the best locations for consistent Clay drops. Dig every spot, then refill the holes with the furniture placement trick. Repeat as needed to grind for Clay.

Unlike with Iron Ingots or gems, you can immediately start digging — you don’t need to wait for nodes to refill or for branches to drop from trees. That makes Clay farming one of the faster materials to grind for, but it’s still a total pain when you’re forcing to collect a huge number of materials for certain quests.