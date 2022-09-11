LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition Announced

When it comes to the LEGO series of video game titles based on popular franchises, the team behind them has made it very clear what they like to do. They’ll go and take a “baseplate” of what the story or feel of the movie was, and then LEGO-ize it in a way that they feel will appeal to the most people. The irony of this is that it honestly works more times than not. The franchise has been huge over the years and has grown to encompass all sorts of franchises. The latest of which was when they did the entire Star Wars saga in one game, which is now going to get even bigger via LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition.

Now, this might sound a bit odd to you at first given that LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga came out just this year, so why are we getting a new “special edition” when the previous one isn’t even a year old? Well, aside from “because we can,” we have to point out that this isn’t necessarily a special edition but rather one that helps the players ensure they get every character possible by granting them all the DLC that has come out and will come out within this game.

For example, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition already adds the first DLC created for the original game and will have the Character Collection 2 pack. That one will add characters from Andor, LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation, Obi-Wan Kenobi, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rebels, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, all series that will definitely be able to add more characters to the game. Oh, and if you get this particular version in digital form a “Classic Obi-Wan Kenobi” character will be your reward.

It’s not surprising that adding new characters is the main DLC “get” for this game because that’s part of the fun of the series as a whole, to go through the story as various characters to see how differently they play and what you can do with them. Not to mention you get to try out the characters that typically wouldn’t get the “limelight” in some of the stories of the main saga, so it all works out. It’ll be curious to see what characters get brought in from the recent Disney+ shows as some will be relatively new to the lore and thus will have had to really stand out to make the cut.

All in all, if you get this new edition you’ll definitely be set for a while in terms of who you’ll be able to play as and might even get more enjoyment out of the title as a whole.

