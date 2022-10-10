Overwatch 2 Is Collaborating With McDonald’s…At Least In Australia

Overwatch 2 is having a.. surprising partnership with McDonald’s. Previously we have seen leaks that suggested a collaboration like this would be happening between the two, but now it is official. Today, October 10, McDonald’s Australia’s official Twitter account released a tweet today with the Overwatch 2 logo and the text “coming soon.”

As of right now, we are unsure whether or not we will be getting a skin collab or a McDonald’s happy meal toy collab. Or, the best option, getting a toy of a hero and a code to unlock a skin in the game depending on which hero you got in your happy meal. Again, nothing else has been shared about what we will get in this collaboration or if it’ll even be coming to the US yet, but we now know it is coming.

We are unsure if we will get new skins and what they will look like…and many of us are hoping that we don’t get a yellow and red simple skin because that…wouldn’t necessarily be that unique from other skins in the legendary collection, but hopefully, we will find out soon when the collaboration starts.

