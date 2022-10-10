Overwatch 2 Patch Notes From This Week

Overwatch 2 went live earlier this week, after some hardships…the people behind the famous game have been working hard to push out updates and corrections to smooth the game out for players around the world. Starting off the release, the game had huge queues that ranged from over 20000 or more players for some. People aren’t able to log in and play the game until about two days after launch. The game has corrected a lot of the problems it was having, and below is an official list from the Overwatch 2 website of everything that has been fixed.

HERO UPDATES

Added Sojourn, Kiriko, and Junker Queen – Check out our heroes, new and old on the heroes page

Added Role Passives for Tank, Damage, and Support heroes

1000s of new voice lines and improved narrative reactivity across all heroes

With over 44,000 lines of dialog, you’ll always be hearing something new

Revamped combat sound design for all heroes

Updated skins and VFX for all heroes

FEATURE UPDATES

Accessibility Features

Battle Pass starting with Season One

Updated Competitive mode

Cross-Progression

First Time User Experience

New 5v5 core game mode format

New Challenge System

New Cosmetic Types: Charms, Name Cards, Souvenirs, Titles, New Skin Tier – Mythic – Cyber Genji

New History tab in Profile including Game Reports

New in-game currency – Overwatch Coins

New Push core game mode

Ping System

Shop 2.0

Six New Maps – New Queen Street, Circuit Royal, Midtown, Colosseo, Esperança, Paraíso, and many existing maps received new daytime and nighttime variants

SMS Protect

Updated Endorsement System

If you want to check out more information on some of these features visit the news page

DELAYED FEATURES

OWL Hub will not be ready at launch

Workshop creation and editing will not be ready at launch

MOVED FEATURES

Highlights can now be found in the History tab of your Career Profile

Role Queue is removed for all game modes except for Quick Play – Role Queue

Patch Notes moved from the Main Menu to the Pause Menu

RETIRED FEATURES

Assault maps have been removed from rotation in all playlists (can be found in Custom Game)

General Chat has been removed

Looking For Group has been removed

Loot Boxes have been removed

Player Levels are retired (can view your prior level in your Profile)

ENGINEERING CHANGES AND UPDATES

3D audio systems across all platforms

Dynamic render-scale support for PC

HDR added for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5

Raised max frames to 600 fps

The “Looking For Group” Feature Has Left Overwatch

As players have gotten into Overwatch 2, many are noticing that the “looking for a group” feature that used to be listed at the bottom of the screen when joining Quick Match is missing…and after some research, it seems this feature won’t be returning. It is an odd feature for them to remove from the game, especially considering how it kept more people playing inside of waiting for a while to find games. Now that this feature has left us, players will have to use other platforms like Discord, Guilded, etc. to find members to team up with outside of Overwatch 2.

