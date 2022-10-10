Overwatch 2 Patch Notes From This Week

Overwatch 2 went live earlier this week, after some hardships…the people behind the famous game have been working hard to push out updates and corrections to smooth the game out for players around the world. Starting off the release, the game had huge queues that ranged from over 20000 or more players for some. People aren’t able to log in and play the game until about two days after launch. The game has corrected a lot of the problems it was having, and below is an official list from the Overwatch 2 website of everything that has been fixed.
HERO UPDATES
- Added Sojourn, Kiriko, and Junker Queen – Check out our heroes, new and old on the heroes page
- Added Role Passives for Tank, Damage, and Support heroes
- 1000s of new voice lines and improved narrative reactivity across all heroes
- With over 44,000 lines of dialog, you’ll always be hearing something new
- Revamped combat sound design for all heroes
- Updated skins and VFX for all heroes
FEATURE UPDATES
- Accessibility Features
- Battle Pass starting with Season One
- Updated Competitive mode
- Cross-Progression
- First Time User Experience
- New 5v5 core game mode format
- New Challenge System
- New Cosmetic Types: Charms, Name Cards, Souvenirs, Titles, New Skin Tier – Mythic – Cyber Genji
- New History tab in Profile including Game Reports
- New in-game currency – Overwatch Coins
- New Push core game mode
- Ping System
- Shop 2.0
- Six New Maps – New Queen Street, Circuit Royal, Midtown, Colosseo, Esperança, Paraíso, and many existing maps received new daytime and nighttime variants
- SMS Protect
- Updated Endorsement System
- If you want to check out more information on some of these features visit the news page
DELAYED FEATURES
- OWL Hub will not be ready at launch
- Workshop creation and editing will not be ready at launch
MOVED FEATURES
- Highlights can now be found in the History tab of your Career Profile
- Role Queue is removed for all game modes except for Quick Play – Role Queue
- Patch Notes moved from the Main Menu to the Pause Menu
RETIRED FEATURES
- Assault maps have been removed from rotation in all playlists (can be found in Custom Game)
- General Chat has been removed
- Looking For Group has been removed
- Loot Boxes have been removed
- Player Levels are retired (can view your prior level in your Profile)
ENGINEERING CHANGES AND UPDATES
- 3D audio systems across all platforms
- Dynamic render-scale support for PC
- HDR added for PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5
- Raised max frames to 600 fps
The “Looking For Group” Feature Has Left Overwatch
As players have gotten into Overwatch 2, many are noticing that the “looking for a group” feature that used to be listed at the bottom of the screen when joining Quick Match is missing…and after some research, it seems this feature won’t be returning. It is an odd feature for them to remove from the game, especially considering how it kept more people playing inside of waiting for a while to find games. Now that this feature has left us, players will have to use other platforms like Discord, Guilded, etc. to find members to team up with outside of Overwatch 2.