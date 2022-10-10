Overwatch 2 Seems To Be Getting Rid Of The “Looking For A Group” Feature

Overwatch 2 has had many trials as this has been its first week of being available, between players not being able to get into the game, attacks, and also it spending people’s legacy credits without their permission…it has been a rocky week. However, Overwatch 2 has now been able to be up and running and players are getting in. Many players already have mixed opinions about the game as many parts are similar to how it was before, although we have gotten a new hero, a couple of new maps, and a couple of new features…although, some features have been taken away.

While playing Overwatch 2, players, including myself, have noticed that the “looking for a group” feature is missing…which is disappointing for many players that relayed on that to help them find groups to join voice chats with and game. After research, it also seems that Overwatch 2’s creators have decided to leave this feature out as a final decision. It is very odd to do considering how much that actually helped the game. Now players will have to rely on other platforms like Discord, Guilded, or other places to join voice chat or look for a group.

You will be able to have the option to keep playing with teammates you were matched to, however, there is no longer a feature to find a group without entering a game and hoping you and the other players have similar rankings. You can also invite your friends into a group and voice chat from there. Those are the only opinions you have when it comes to finding groups on Overwatch 2.

We can continue to hope that Overwatch 2 will add the feature in a different way which would be great for many players…but as of right now, it looks long gone.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Event

Overwatch 2 already has its first event lined up for us once the game releases. The Halloween event is scheduled to begin during Season 1 in October and through November of this year. Access to Overwatch 2 will begin on October 4 but the Halloween event won’t start until October 25 and will go on until November 8.

Not only will Overwatch 2 have a Halloween event but there will also be a new game mode a the same time. There are tons of things to look forward to during the month of October when it comes to Overwatch and all the new things players will be able to do. So far, we do know that the Halloween event will be similar to past events that Overwatch has hosted, besides some tweaks to maps and new holiday skins, like a new version of Junkenstein’s Revenge.

Overwatch will be closing down on October 2, Overwatch 2 will be going live and taking over the servers on October 4, and the Halloween event will start on October 25.

Source.