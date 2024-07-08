Nintendo Switch Sports Drops Basketball Update Tomorrow!

While it may not have been the most important video game on the console, Nintendo Switch Sports continued the fun Wii tradition of having a casual sports game for people to play along with their friends. Plus, they got to customize their own avatars and watch them go at it against other people! What could be more fun than that? Upon its launch, Nintendo promised that there would be numerous free updates that would bring more sports to the game for players to enjoy. Sure enough, the next update is about to drop, and it’ll throw basketball into the mix.

This revelation isn’t exactly new, as this announcement was made at last month’s Nintendo Direct. However, on Twitter, Nintendo made it clear that the basketball update would arrive TOMORROW! That’s right, you don’t have to wait that long for you to shoot some hoops and see if you can dominate the court with the best of them:

Ready to shoot some hoops? Basketball arrives in #NintendoSwitchSports on July 9th! pic.twitter.com/UR00BWfHJt — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 8, 2024

As revealed by Nintendo on its official site, the Nintendo Switch Sports basketball update will feature multiple modes, including the ability to play modes by yourself or test your skills out against others:

“Use motion controls to sink as many baskets as you can within the time limit in the solo Three-Point Challenge. If you’re looking for friendly competition, then up to four players can compete in Five-Streak Battle or Three-Point Contest, and you can dribble, pass, and score in two-on-two matches.”

All in all, it appears that this will be a fun addition to the roster of already exciting sports, and it’ll give players something to do as they wait for the large amount of AAA titles that are set to drop on the Switch in the coming months. What will be curious is whether Nintendo will drop another free update in the title before things shift to the Switch 2 cycle. It honestly just depends on what The Big N wants to do, as we honestly can’t remember the last time the game got a free update.

Just as important, will there be a sequel to this title on the Switch 2? It’s hard to say, but if the successor system does try to emulate the Switch’s success, it would be wise for them to have a game like this. We’ll have to wait and see what happens on both fronts.

And if you want to see some of the gameplay, here is the trailer from the Nintendo Direct from June: