Prodeus: Finding All the Secrets and Ore Fragments on Hazard

Nobody has ever voluntarily said, “Hey, let’s go to the Acid Pits.” That’s what Prodeus‘s stage Hazard is all about, however: investigating one of the most dangerous places in the mining colony in order to secure a valuable Rune. I’m sure you’ll only lose one or two limbs to the actual river of industrial solvent.

Here’s how to find all the loot in Prodeus‘s greenest stage.

Find All the Secrets & Ore on Hazard

Your overall goal in Hazard is to reach the Acid Pump Override room at the top of the canyon, but you can’t get anywhere near it at the start of the stage. Instead, you’re tasked with reaching three consecutive switches that will raise the acid’s level and let you climb a little higher.

Part of navigating the stage is using the platforms in the acid as safe but temporary stepping stones. You can shoot their activation switches with any weapon to raise them, and they’ll stay raised until and unless you set foot on them.

Once you take the Rune out of the override system, the acid drains back down to its original position, which lets you backtrack through most of the stage to the inactive portal at ground level. At this point, it’s difficult but possible to retrace your steps through much of the stage, as long as you’ve bought both movement upgrades.

One of the strange tricks to Hazard is that it’s really easy to stray away from its critical path, which isn’t as well-labeled as it is on other stages. That means you can skip a couple of enemy spawn points without trying, which in turn can make it surprisingly tricky to achieve a 100% kill count.

Secrets: 7

#1: Stand on the platform with the inactive portal on it and turn around. There’s a big square pillar with lights on it nearby, with a tall mesa to its left.

If you activate both the nearby platforms in the acid, you can double-jump through the gap between the pillar and mesa (circled below), where you’ll find a small stable platform in the acid.

From here, you can find and reach a hidden stash on the side of the mesa, which contains two rockets and an Ore Fragment.

#2: After you hit the switch to raise the acid level for the first time, continue through the stage until you reach the big double doors. Open them and you’ll be ambushed by two Fiends and a minigun zombie, the latter of which comes up a lift from the level below you.

If you check the wall to your left as you enter that corridor, you can spot a small, flickering red switch (circled, below). Press it to reactivate the minigun zombie’s lift. You can now drop down to a room on the floor below you, which contains an armored vest and a lore terminal.

#3: In the big warehouse area before the green key, there’s a storage room that has a disproportionate amount of enemies in it, including a hazmat zombie, a Lunger, and a couple of Fiends.

That room is full of big crates, which seems unexciting, but there’s an open vent above them (circled below) that leads into a ventilation duct. It contains a big cache of plasma ammo and an Ore Fragment.

#4: Once you’ve got the green key, you can open the locked chest you passed on the way into the building. You can backtrack for it before you hit the green switch to raise the acid.

If you don’t remember it’s there until afterwards, it’s on a buoyant platform and will end up right outside the entrance door. Either way, open it with the green key to receive this level’s Automap.

#5: From the previous secret, head over to the area below the suspension bridge. One of its support columns has a locked compartment in it that contains two rocket packs and an Ore Fragment.

You can open the compartment by firing a grenade through the hole above it, or by hitting the grate with a rocket or sticky bomb. Either option destroys the switch inside the compartment and opens the grate.

This general area also contains a few extra enemies, so if you’re hunting for 100% level completion, be sure to stop here.

#6: Hit the switch on the bridge to raise the pits’ acid level for the third time, then head all the way downriver, to the area directly above Hazard’s entry point.

There’s a narrow ledge along the side of the cave wall that leads you to an Ore Fragment and two large plasma packs.

Technically, you can get this as soon as you’ve hit the second switch, but it’s a little more efficient to wait until this point, as it lets you scoop both this secret and Ore Fragment #9, below, with minimal difficulty.

#7: Take the Rune from the Acid Pump Override room to drain the pits back down to their original level. From the ledge outside the Override room, look down and to your right.

One of the formerly-submerged mesas below you has a switch on top of it that, when used, raises a platform next to it with an Ore Fragment and two large packs of chaos ammo.

Ore Fragments: 10

#1: Right near the start of the level, look down from the edge of the cliff to spot this on a ledge in the corner, next to the Gak waterfall.

#2: See Secret #1, above.

#3: See Secret #3, above.

#4: After you grab the green key, use it in the previous room to open the two barred red doors. This lets you into a warehouse full of enemies, including two minigun zombies.

The Ore Fragment is on a high ledge in this room, and you’ll need both the double-jump and air dash to reach it.

#5: After you’ve used the locked green switch and raised the acid pits’ level for the second time, face that switch and look straight ahead.

One of the pillars ahead of you (circled, below) has a hole in its side with this Ore Fragment in it.

To reach it from here, jump across the acid to the stable red platform, then to the girder, and finally, to the staircase on the pillar’s side.

#6: See Secret #5, above.

#7: Jump to the top of the acid pumping tower in the cavern that leads to the suspension bridge.

#8: See Secret #6, above.

#9: Look almost directly across the river from Secret #6, above.

This is on the roof of the entrance to the facility that contains the green key. It’s theoretically accessible before now with some clever use of the double-jump, but it’s really easy to reach when the acid’s at its highest level.

#10: See Secret #7, above.