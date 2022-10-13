Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Release Coming in November

There was a lot to enjoy in Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac Games. The game had an incredible open world for players to swing through, the plot was one of the best Spider-Man stories in most people’s opinion, and the game looked incredibly polished. An essential side plot for the main story was the relationship between Peter Parker and Miles Morales. In the game, Miles’ dad died saving people from Mr. Negative’s attacks on Norman Osborne. Peter tried to help Miles and thus brought him into his inner circle. That unintentionally led to Miles getting bitten by a spider and getting trained by Peter in the DLC content. But then, Insomniac took that one step further with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

The game was a spinoff of the main game and was a launch window title for the PS5. It featured a new story where Miles was the only Spider-Man after Peter left with MJ for a few weeks. This was Miles’ true coming out party for his own Spider-Persona. Naturally, nothing was simple at that party.

Just as naturally, the game was just as much a hit as the first one. True, it had its faults, and it wasn’t as long as the main game by a fair margin, but it was a good game nonetheless. However, you could only play it on PS5. That changes next month when the PC port for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales comes out on November 18th. That was revealed today in a new PC specs trailer that you can watch below.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PC November 18. Full details on the PC features and pre-purchase bonuses: https://t.co/gtLDcvsaKG pic.twitter.com/kv0PPZ4ueI — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 13, 2022

As you can see, the PC port will offer a beautiful experience to those playing the game for the first time. We already know that the port will be quality based on the previous PC port of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. That game was hailed as being as good as the PS4 version, if not better in some ways. However, controller use is preferred over the keyboard, which will likely be the case here.

Either way, the story of Miles’s first true struggle as Spider-Man will be great for new players. You’ll have to take on the vile Roxxon corporation and an underground group trying to save Miles’ neighborhood in their own way, even if that means collateral damage. In addition, Miles will have to learn the same lessons Peter did once upon a time about pushing yourself to be what the city you protect needs you to be.

Oh, and in terms of the gameplay, while there will be a lot of similarities, there will be some differences. For example, Peter and Miles don’t have the same exact powers, so the combat will be slightly different. However, as noted, the campaign won’t be as long, so you won’t have to invest too much time to get to the end of the game.

Source: Twitter