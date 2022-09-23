Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveals First PC Trailer

There is plenty to say about the original Spider-Man video game that came out in 2018 from Insomniac Games, not the least of which was that it was one of the best superhero games ever made, period. Between the story that was incredibly deep and its unique take on the lore to the action-packed web-slinging around New York and the voice acting, it was a spectacular experience. But for many, one of the biggest pluses was the tease of more things to come with Miles Morales. A tease that paid off in 2020 via Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

In this spinoff title–not a sequel as that’s coming soon enough–players were able to play as Miles during Christmas time as he suited up for his first solo venture as Spider-Man. Peter Parker was out of the city, and thus it was up to Miles to protect his neighborhood from the terrifying events that were about to go down. While not as meaty as the original game, the title had a lot of style, flair, and heart. Some even preferred the shorter amount of things you can do in the game, even though some of the less fun elements from the original game showed up in the spinoff as well, so take that as you will.

The game was received well and it sold well, and now, it’s about to get a PC port. This follows Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered port that came out not too long ago. This one hasn’t gotten an official release date yet, but, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has gotten a new PC teaser trailer!

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC this fall! Add the game to your Epic and Steam wishlist today. #SpiderManPC #BeGreater #BeYourself pic.twitter.com/7umxDF7AVr — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) September 23, 2022

As you can see, Miles is going to have a lot to deal with, including a new threat and an old Marvel Comics enemy in Roxxon. Plus, he has to do it all on his own–no pressure, Miles!

For those who haven’t played the game yet, it should be noted that Miles does indeed have different abilities than Peter’s version of Spider-Man. He has a venom shock ability, he can turn invisible more naturally, and he has a few more tricks up his sleeve. The combat system will feel similar, but it won’t be a 100% match to what was in the original game. Two different Spider-Men, two different movesets. That’s how it should work, right?

The bonus here is that this will all lead up to the release of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which hopefully we’ll be getting more looks at very soon. That title will feature Peter and Miles teaming up to save the city from new threats, and fans are very eager to see that happen.

Hopefully, it won’t take too long to reach the PS5, and then eventually the PC.

Source: Twitter