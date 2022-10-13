Sonic Frontiers Gets New Combat & Upgrades Trailer

There is a lot of pressure on Sonic Team right now regarding the upcoming game Sonic Frontiers. The devs are betting a lot on the new features of the game, the open-world aesthetic, and a blending of old-school on-rails gameplay with expansive worlds to explore. In short, fans aren’t sure the game will be all they are promising. Yet Sonic Team is confident in what they’ve prepared. Another aspect of the game that will be different from what fans are used to is combat. Sonic the Hedgehog will have many new ways to do battle in the game, and a new trailer has arrived to showcase those new abilities.

For example, one of the first things the trailer notes is that Sonic Frontiers will give Sonic a skill tree. Each skill will add to Sonic’s repertoire, but unlocking them will take time. You’ll need to defeat enemies and break items to get Skill Points. Once you earn enough, you can pick the skill you want Sonic to learn. In terms of the start of the game, Sonic’s classic moves will be intact, with no unlocks needed. That includes the Homing Attack, Drop Dash, and Stomp.

If you think you’ll be able to get through the game by just using Sonic’s normal abilities, you’ll need to change that perspective quickly. The team has already noted that certain enemies will be unbeatable unless Sonic learns special skills, and this trailer reinforces that. In the title, you’ll be on the Starfall Islands, and each island has new threats to deal with. For example, the first island you go to is Chronos Island. But the enemies you meet there will pale compared to the later islands you go to. Hence, you need to upgrade Sonic as much as possible as you play so you can take on these more significant threats.

Another thing you’ll want to get as you play is the Red Seeds of Power and Blue Seeds of Defense, as these two items will boost Sonic’s stats so that he is even tougher on enemies.

Sonic Frontiers will emphasize the use of combos to defeat more difficult enemies. Sonic will have a gauge that fills up as you unleash multiple attacks. When it’s filled to the max, you’ll unleash Phantom Rush, which will give Sonic newfound power and be able to unleash special attacks. So you’ll want to get that meter full as quickly as possible during boss battles.

An ability from past trailers was also expanded on via Cyloop. Certain enemies in the game will have a shield you’ll need to break. That can happen when Sonic runs a complete loop around an enemy. Once the shield is down, you’ll be free to unleash your attacks on foes.

You can watch the full trailer for the combat below, and be ready for the game when it arrives on November 8.

