Sonic Frontiers Will Have Bosses You Can’t Beat at First

Sonic Frontiers is going to be a game that’ll be heavily scrutinized the moment it comes out of the gate. The game has been hyped to death by Sonic Team, and the team truly believes that the game will help push the franchise to new heights. A recent trailer showed off some key things about the title, not the least of which was the arrival of Super Sonic. The golden-clad hedgehog form has been a key part of many Sonic titles, but this time around, it’ll serve as more than a “one-off” experience.”

As noted by Director Morio Kishimoto during an interview, he had fans recall that typically, Super Sonic was only brought forth in the final battles of various games, making it clear that players were engaging in the final battle. But in Sonic Frontiers, that’s actually not going to be the case at all, instead impacting how you fight certain bosses. That is, if you can even fight the bosses at all.

“In Sonic Frontiers, there will be bosses that blue Sonic can’t even scratch. But if he collects and uses all seven Chaos Emeralds, he can become Super Sonic and then battle those bosses.”

Indeed, the team has made it so that you can find certain bosses, but you won’t be able to kill them unless you go Super Sonic on them. This is a very interesting addition to the title, and it’ll be curious to see not only how that plays out, but whether players will need to fight those bosses in order to beat the game. Something tells us they will, but we honestly can’t tell at this point.

Another thing that they noted is that when you go Super Sonic, you’ll have brand new moves and abilities that you’ll be able to utilize. Clearly, the people at Sonic Team are trying to make this game as grand as possible so that they can get players to enjoy it on various levels. Again, whether it works or not is up in the air, but progress and potential are something to be hopeful about.

That hasn’t been the only revealing piece of news about the game. A key piece of promo art shows that Sonic won’t be the only playable character in the game. This is based on art that shows Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy together, with each of them having a pet known as a Kuco. Why is this important? Well, the Kuco’s will adapt to their owners and apparently get special abilities as a result.

Clearly, there are still some things we’re waiting to learn about the game before it arrives on November 8. Being patient isn’t easy when an open-world Sonic game is actually on the horizon.

Source: IGN