Sonic Frontiers Goes Super Sonic in New TGS Trailer

With the 2022 Tokyo Game Show on its way, we’re already getting new trailers for upcoming games. Today, we got yet another look at Sonic Frontiers and the big bad guy he will be facing. There isn’t much we haven’t seen in previous trailers as far as gameplay goes, and we have seen the “titanic enemy” before, but this is the first confirmation that players will be able to go Super Sonic in the game.

Sonic Frontiers takes place on a collection of islands called Starfall Islands after he and his friends fall through a wormhole. Sonic, Tails, and Amy Rose are separated from each other, so Sonic has to look for his friends as well as the Chaos Emeralds. This trailer was a musical montage of gameplay to the song Vandalize by ONE OK ROCK. Sonic shows off his mix of classic moves, running at high speeds while using his enemies as leverage to get higher into the air and grinding on rails. This trailer specifically mentions new powers to master as well, and fans are rumored to have more freedom in this game than in previous Sonic games.

The enemies on Starfall Islands are said to be mechanical and part of an ancient civilization on the islands. The giant mechanical titan looks particularly difficult to overcome, which may be why we got a peak at the Super Sonic form in this trailer. Once all of the Chaos Emeralds are gathered from across the five islands, players will be powerful enough to take on the big boss. Check out the new Tokyo Game Show trailer below.

The upcoming Sonic Frontiers will be a platform game with new levels of freedom in the gameplay according to the game’s official website. It will be an “open zone platforming” game, which is their unique way of saying that Sonic will be able to freely explore the different fields of the game. It’s not entirely open-world, but as close as they can get the platforming format to it. With several different environments to explore, including forests, deserts, and bodies of water, it will be interesting to test out Sonic’s super speed with more freedom. Plus, there will be side quests and puzzles to solve as well as Cyber Space levels. Sonic will be able to enter Cyber Space through portals around the islands to complete challenges.

Sonic Frontiers will be available on November 8, 2022, so there isn’t long to wait! The game will be available on several platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. You can pre-order the game now though and receive an in-game treat. The Adventurer’s Treasure Box will include blue seeds of defense, skill points, and red seeds of power to use in your new Sonic adventures.

