Sonic Frontiers Overview Explores the Starfall Islands

Sonic Frontiers is one of the gaming community’s most eagerly anticipated titles of 2022. With its November release date finally having been revealed during last week’s Gamescom event, fans have definitely started counting down the days until they can get their hands on the nifty blue speedster for themselves.

While they idle the time away waiting, however, a new trailer just dropped on the Sonic The Hedgehog YouTube channel. Amongst other things, players can get a more detailed overview of the game’s main location in the trailer. Sonic will be heading to the mysterious Starfall Islands. Described as a “playground of speed,” these islands are said to be home to a number of platforming challenges, secrets, and mysteries. It all looks ridiculously pretty and a whole lot of fun. However, you can check out the brand new overview trailer for Sonic Frontiers for yourself right here.

Of course, Sonic himself is on the hunt for Chaos Emeralds, with trusty companions Amy and Tails in tow. After some kind of mix-up that ends up sending their dimension through a portal, Sonic finds himself trapped in a weird, digital world known as Cyber Space. Which is kind of pretty on the nose, thematically speaking. Anyhow, from there, our beloved hero must get on his toes pretty quickly and escape after being separated from his friends.

It turns out that speeding away from sticky situations is kind of Sonic’s forte though, and he soon finds himself on the exotic and adventure-filled Starfall Islands. They look gorgeous, although some fans have questioned if there’s a bit too much replication going on in the new title when it comes to level design. Either way, plenty of open-world platforming action awaits, as players will need to speed Sonic through a number of brand new enemy encounters, ring-collecting antics, and treasure-hunting tasks in order to locate Amy and Tails successfully.

The new trailer sheds a lot more light onto the expansive nature of Sonic Frontiers. It’s not hard to see why the game is being marketed as the next evolution of Sonic The Hedgehog. Despite some hardcore Sonic fans taking issue with the new game’s intended level design, it’s clear that the majority of players are simply excited to hit the slopes, plains, and hills of the new areas in Sonic Frontiers at speed. Eager hedgehog fans can pre-order Sonic Frontiers right now ahead of its release in early November. To check out the different editions of the game, as some come with some pretty interesting-looking additional goodies, you can check out the official Sonic Frontiers website.

Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch on November 8. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. A version for PC via the Epic Games Store is also in the pipeline.

