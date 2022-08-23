Sonic Frontiers Release Date Has Been Announced After Trailer Dropped

It’s finally happening! The release date for Sonic Frontiers was announced at Gamescom. Although some of us saw the leak the day before the live steam but it is now official. Sonic Frontiers will be releasing November 8, 2022. The game is coming much sooner than we thought it was with only a two months ahead of us before we get to play this amazing game.

The Sonic Team settled upon this game being an open-ended design and focused on making sure Sonic’s abilities where adapted into a open world. The game will be releasing on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S this coming November.