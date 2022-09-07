Sonic Frontiers Reveals Rockin’ Ending Theme

Sonic Frontiers is coming out in November, and there are a lot of people who are curious about what the game is going to be like as a whole. The title is still largely a mystery in terms of how it’s going to play and how its story will capture players. There have also been a lot of statements from Sonic Team about what the game is going to be and isn’t going to be, and at times, it really seems like the team is just doing what they want versus listening to the fans and trying to go in a direction that would please both sides.

Either way, the game is coming out soon, and there are some things to go and look forward to, including a new ending track that has now come out in a teaser. The song is called Vandalize and it’s performed by the Japanese rock band ONE OK ROCK. SEGA was very positive about the result.

“This collaborative song Vandalize is very upbeat and has some Japanese-inspired melodies while also sounding like a ONE OK ROCK song. It also matches the cool image of Sonic and his speed when he’s running, so please enjoy Vandalize along with Sonic as he speeds across Sonic Frontiers.

The song does indeed feel like something that Sonic himself would jam to if it was in his playlist. Some of us on the website are already addicted to the track and are eager to hear it in its full glory.

Going back to the game itself, fans are really hoping this one breaks the streak that has been going on with Sonic titles as of late. For years, fans of the franchise have been asking for a more traditional game in the series via the levels not being so open and 3D-esque as other games have done recently.

A recent trailer has indicated that we might be getting a bit of both. It showed digital levels that are apparently going to be recreations of the 2D Sonic game levels that people love. But, many are wondering if they’re just “copying and pasting” things in order to just please fans while also trying to enact their “feeling” of what the Sonic games should be.

As you can see, it’s going to be a very interesting thing when the actual game comes out. Based on what things are being shown, it’s either going to be really good, or really bad. You might think there would be a middle ground here, but there honestly might not be. It could be an average game, but that would just prove the fans correct.

We’ll have to wait until November 8 to find out the truth!

Source: YouTube