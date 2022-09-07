Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Launches October 11

Fans of games steeped in ancient mythology will be looking forward to this one. A release date for the upcoming action RPG Asterigos: Curse of the Stars has just been announced. The game, which takes inspiration from both Greek and Roman mythologies, will launch on October 11.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars tells the story of Hilda, a young warrior who embarks on a quest through a world filled with monsters, magic, and mystery. The action will make use of a number of combat styles and weapon skills for players to master as they guide Hilda on her journey. At the heart of the story lies the mysterious secrets of the cursed city of Aphes. The city is haunted by monsters that were once its former inhabitants, and is described as “a place of deadly beauty.” Hilda’s quest has some personal stakes too, as she searches for her lost father in amongst this cursed city of wonder and tragedy.

From the gameplay action we’ve seen so far, Asterigos: Curse of the Stars looks set to bring a solid fighting experience for those who enjoy sword and shield-based combat. However, there’s plenty of magical damage to be cast too, thanks to Hilda’s ability to use powerful staves and enchanted bracelets, amongst other trinkets. You can check out the action for yourself right here to get a feel for the visuals and gameplay coming up in this exciting-looking fantasy adventure.

Asterigos: Curse of the Stars will feature more than 20 mythical bosses and even more deadly mythology-inspired enemies throughout the course of the action. Players on PC will be able to try out a demo of the third-person adventure on Steam from today. Pre-orders are also available now for players on Xbox and Steam and will be available on September 9 for players on PlayStation consoles.

The game, which looks set to thrill RPG and action fans with its combination of swordplay and sorcery, will also bring some pre-order bonuses for those who want to get their order in early. Those who are pre-ordering will bag themselves a unique armor set as well as a set of trinkets to boost your early game. These include the Brooch of the Warhound, the Northwind Tempest Set, and the Northwind Medallion.

In addition, new details about the different versions of the game have also been revealed. Those opting for the Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Deluxe Edition will get the base game, plus the planned Asterigos: Call of the Paragons DLC which features new story adventures and additional content. They’ll also receive the above-mentioned pre-order bonuses. If you’re after the full Asterigos experience, you can also order the Asterigos: Curse of the Stars Ultimate Edition, which includes all of the content from the Deluxe Edition, plus a digital artbook and digital soundtrack. The Call of the Paragons DLC is penciled in for a 2023 release date, but there’s no specific timeframe on that just yet.

Asterigos: Call of the Stars will launch on October 11. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

