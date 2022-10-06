Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC Can Now Connect to PSN

When Sony announced that Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered would transition from the PS4 and PS5 to PC, many were excited. That game was one of the best titles on the PS4 when it came out in 2018 and still stands as one of the best superhero games ever made. However, not everyone could play it because of its console exclusivity. Getting a remastered version of the title on PC was a godsend to many gamers, and scores have played it since it came out in August. What’s more, the team has been updating it to fix any issues. The newest patch comes with those fixes and a slight twist regarding the PlayStation Network.

As noted on the game’s Steam Page, the latest update allows players to connect their Steam accounts with their PlayStation Network accounts. Why would you need to do that? First, there are rewards if you link the accounts. You’ll get access to the Resilient Suit, and you’ll get the Concussive Blast Gadget alongside two skill points to unlock some of it instantly. To be clear, if you already have that suit and have unlocked all the gadgets, this won’t add anything. However, there is one other thing it will do.

“You will also receive the latest news, updates, and offers from PlayStation Studios games on PC or PlayStation platforms.”

PlayStation titles have slowly been crossing over into the PC space, often with great success when they do. We’ve already seen Horizon: Zero Dawn and the PS4 version of God of War come to PC, and more are expected to be on the way. If nothing else, it would expand Sony’s reach with their gaming titles, which all the major publishers are doing now. So if you want to be in the loop when all those announcements happen or get deals on the ones already on Steam, you might want to link the accounts.

Getting back to Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, the patch notes also fixed some graphical issues. Such as fixing a raytracing bug that caused some degradation in the graphics. There are also some new visual settings for you to select. Finally, if you experienced crashes when the game entered a mini-game or configured your hardware, that has also been fixed.

All these points to the game being even stronger than before and will hopefully bring even more people into playing it on PC. However, while this is all well and good, the real news that Spider-Man fans want to hear is new information on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

We know the sequel is coming. However, we don’t know when or what to expect from it. We’ve only seen one trailer, and it was more of a teaser than anything else. As a result, fans are dying for some more story or gameplay trailers, so hopefully, we’ll get them soon.

